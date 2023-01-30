BOSTON — Republican lawmakers are reviving a push to update the state’s pre-detention bail laws to keep "dangerous" criminals locked up before trial.
A proposal filed by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, calls for amending criminal justice laws to expand the list of offenses under which suspects can be kept in jail because they pose a "danger" to include sex offenses against children, arson, assault and battery, and other crimes.
The plan is nearly identical to those filed several years in a row by former Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who stepped down earlier this month after two terms in office. Baker's plans were repeatedly rejected by Democratic legislative leaders, who argued the changes went beyond updating bail laws.
Tarr said he believes the changes are important enough to continue pushing on Beacon Hill and hopes to convince skeptical Democrats to support his plan.
"We need to give judges the opportunity to be able to detain dangerous people so that they don't pose a threat to the rest of us," Tarr said. "There has been plenty of testimony from victims and others about how someone who is dangerous and not properly constrained by judicial system can continue pose a threat."
Under state law and a ruling of the state Supreme Judicial Court, judges must set bail at affordable levels and only consider what is likely to ensure a defendant’s return to court.
Prosecutors can request a so-called "dangerousness" hearing to show evidence that releasing someone would pose a risk to the community. But the list of charges under which a hearing can be triggered consists of mostly domestic violence offenses, critics say.
Baker's plans, which he tried to have passed for several consecutive legislative sessions, called for widening the list to include sex offenses against children and other crimes. He argued that "loopholes" in the law allow criminal suspects such as alleged child rapists to be released back into the community before trial.
He and then-Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito held a series of panel discussions with state prosecutors who backed the changes and victims of sexual and physical abuse, who talked about the abuse they suffered and urged lawmakers to support the legislation.
The issue caused friction between Baker and Democratic leaders during his final months in office after lawmakers rejected a compromise plan offered by the outgoing governor.
Democratic lawmakers opposing the changes publicly dismissed the panel discussions as a "well-scripted public relations tour" while Baker accused Democrats of making "harsh, cold and callous" comments that "insulted" victims of sexual and physical abuse.
In recent years, the Legislature has focused on easing mandatory sentences for minor offenses as part of updates to the state’s criminal justice laws. As such, Democratic legislative leaders have been reluctant to take up proposals to increase criminal penalties, even for serious crimes.
Democrats who opposed Baker's dangerousness bills argued that they went far beyond just updating the state's bail laws to allow police to detain people who violate conditions of pretrial release without first getting a warrant.
It's not clear where Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat and former attorney general who was sworn into office about three weeks ago, stands on the issue.
Tarr, one of the only three Republicans in the 40-member Democratic-led state Senate, said he knows the proposal faces long odds in the upcoming session. But he see incremental progress in that some Democrats expressed support for the "concept" of updating the bail laws during a previous debate on the changes.
"It's a very complicated subject, and there's obviously a concern about striking the appropriate balance between civil liberty and the proper treatment of dangerous persons," he said. "And like any complicated issue, that could take awhile to work out."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
