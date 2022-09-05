HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm will hold Farm Day Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The Farm is located at 542 North Broadway. Rain Date is Sunday, Sept. 25.
This New England-style cultural and educational event is for people of all ages. Activities will include beekeeping, animal and farming demonstrations, a puppet show, pony rides, hayrides and more. Food and beverages will be available from the Chicken Connection in Plaistow and True North Brewery. Haverhill’s own meteorologist, Matt Noyes, will be there to answer weather-related questions.
Admission is $10 per adult, and free for children 16 and under. Admission includes one free pony ride and hayride for children.
For more information contact Kathy Bresnahan at 978-852-3014.
The Savings Bank announces promotions
WAKEFIELD — The Savings Bank recently announced the promotions of six employees, including one from Haverhill and one from Pelham.
Patricia Levinger of Haverhill, former senior commercial banking administrator, was promoted to assistant vice president, senior commercial banking administrator. Levinger joined The Savings Bank in February 2021.
Molly O’Neill of Pelham, former assistant vice president of deposit operations, was promoted to vice president of deposit operations. O’Neill joined The Savings Bank in 2005 as a branch manager.
The Savings Bank is an independent community bank with locations in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen.
Visit online at www.tsbawake24.com.
Watershed Council director steps down
LAWRENCE — After growing the impact and reach of the Merrimack River Watershed Council over the last 2 1/2 years, Executive Director Matthew Thorne stepped down from his role at the end of August. The search for a new executive director is being overseen by Harrington Management.
“Matt had a vision and worked diligently over a very short period of time to fulfill that vision for the Merrimack River,” said Sarah Boehm, president of the MRWC Board of Directors. “With his leadership, our organization has experienced growth that we couldn’t have imagined three years ago.”
Thorne expanded MRWC from day one, gaining funding for programs to monitor and protect the river’s water quality and kickstart environmental restoration projects in the Merrimack’s tributaries. Starting out with a staff of two, he has grown the organization to nine staff.
The nonprofit Merrimack River Watershed Council formed in 1976 to protect and improve the Merrimack River watershed for all people and wildlife through science, restoration, education, recreation, and advocacy.
Whittier Birthplace announces fall virtual lecture series
HAVERHILL — The John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace will present virtual lectures via Zoom.
On Sept. 22 at 7 p.m., Joanie DiMartino, executive director of the Prudence Crandall Museum, will discuss the 19th Century Canterbury Female Boarding School for African-American Girls.
On Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., Jane Bowers, curator of the Wenham Museum, will discuss Whittier’s poem, “The Witch of Wenham” and the real witch trials that inspired it.
On Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., Author Leslie Santamaria will discuss her new biography on John Greenleaf Whittier for children.
This program is supported by a grant from the Bridge Street Fund, a special initiative of Mass Humanities.
Registration is required at whittierbirthplace.org/events.
Ruth’s House gala event planned
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House in Lafayette Square will hold its annual Changing Seasons, Changing Lives fundraiser Nov. 5 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the Haverhill Country Club. Includes small bites and sweet treats, a DJ, silent auction, and games. This event celebrates the 30th anniversary of Ruth’s House.
For sponsorship opportunities or tickets ($100 each), visit online at www.ruthshouse.org/annual-gala.
Newburyport Art Association annual auction and carnival
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association will hold its 21st annual Art Auction & Venetian Carnival, Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The night of entertainment and art supports the NAA’s mission and the Newburyport Art community’s needs.
Join the Newburyport Art community for an evening of competitive bidding, live painting by artist Alan Bull, a raffle, Joy Nest cocktails, show-stopping artwork, and more. For tickets or more information visit https://newburyportart.org/auction for both Auction admission and the raffle. VIP tickets (availability limited) are $150 and general admission is $100. A VIP reception is Sept. 9.
