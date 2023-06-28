HAVERHILL — Tattersall Farm at 542 North Broadway will host the 2023 Farm-to-Table celebration on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The event brings together the best of local food, live music, and a vibrant atmosphere, says Jimmy Carbone, founder of Craft Haverhill, which is presenting the event.
“Guests can immerse themselves in the beauty of Tattersall Farm while savoring the finest culinary offerings our region has to offer,” he said. “It’s an experience that food enthusiasts and music lovers won’t want to miss.”
This all-inclusive walk-around tasting event, allows guests to savor fresh, locally sourced food and beverages directly from the farm.
Participating local restaurants include Loaded!, Roasted, La Pizza di Forno, Pica’s, featuring Chef Kristen Carbone, and L’Arche Homemade Hummus. The event will also feature five or more tables of top producers of wine, hard cider, craft beer, and mead, in addition to special welcome cocktails and offerings from renowned breweries like True North. All attendees must be 21 or older with a valid ID.
To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y6ths42k. For more information contact Jimmy Carbone at 917-386-8357 or jimmypotsandpans@gmail.com.
Phillips Academy graduate receives scholarship
METHUEN — Beyond Type 1, the global diabetes nonprofit co-founded by music artist Nick Jonas, announced that Kiley Buckley of Methuen, a record-breaking two-sport athlete in basketball and softball at Phillips Andover, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship by the nonprofit organization.
Buckley, the 2022-2023 Eagle Tribune Student-Athlete Award Winner, lives with type 1 diabetes and thrives despite the challenges of her chronic illness. During school, she has found the time to coach softball and basketball, tutor at an an-risk school in a neighboring city and mentor elementary students living with type 1 diabetes.
“I thank diabetes for giving me the direction, purpose and drive to define a career studying, researching, treating and curing this dreaded disease,” Buckley said. “It has shown me that I have the emotional strength and resolve to seize more opportunities, emerge stronger, learn and grow.”
Continuing to demonstrate her dedication to follow her dreams, Buckley is using the scholarship to jump on the pre-med track at Stanford University this fall.
This year, Beyond Type 1 received double the number of applicants for the 2023 Diabetes Scholars awards as compared to the previous year, illuminating the increasing urgency to support students living with type 1 diabetes, officials with the organization said. To learn more, visit beyondtype1.org.
Stargazing at Tattersall Farm
HAVERHILL — Tattersall Farm at 542 North Broadway will host an evening of guided stargazing on Friday, July 7, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. If is forecast to be cloudy or rainy, the event will take place on Friday, July 14, at the same time. Check Tattersall Farm’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Tattersall Farm on the day of the event to confirm. This event is free and open to the public. No registration needed.
Mike McDougal, a local amateur astronomer and member of the North Shore Amateur Astronomy Club, will have telescopes set up to look through and will share views of nebulae, galaxies, star clusters, and planets. Follow the red glow sticks from the parking lot to the observing area, but please do not use flashlights or flash photography as you approach the telescopes, to preserve guests’ night vision. The use of insect repellent is suggested.
New England Clambake
HAVERHILL — The Armenian Church at Hye Pointe Men’s Club will hold a New England Clambake fundraiser on Saturday, July 22, at the church, 1280 Boston Road.
The menu will feature lobster or steak, clam chowder, steamed clams and mussels, corn on the cob, coleslaw, rolls, cornbread, baked potatoes, tossed salads, strawberry cheesecake or shortcake. The children’s menu feature hamburgers, hotdogs, corn, chips, and ice cream.
Appetizers and a cash bar are at 3 p.m. Dinner will served promptly at 4 p.m. Donation is $95 per adult, and $20 for children 12 and under. Bring lawn chairs and sit by the outdoor fire pit.
Please RSVP by July 17 by calling the church office at 978-372-9227, or by texting Myles Couyoumjian at 978-852-2859, Ed Kibarian at 781-838-1056, Mark Kazanjian at 508-633-7447 or Michael Bebirian at 603-785-6090.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.