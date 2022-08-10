HAVERHILL — This weekend, Aug. 13 and 14, has been designated a tax free weekend in Massachusetts. Shop locally and save. Retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on these two days, will be exempt from sales tax. Meals, automobiles, motorboats, gas, tobacco products, alcoholic beverages as well as other specified items do not qualify.
Visit the Mass Dept. of Revenue for restrictions and details at www.mass.gov/info-details/sales-tax-holiday-frequently-asked-questions.
Free workshop on advance care planning
NORTH ANDOVER — Tufts Medicine Care at Home is offering a free workshop titled “Five Wishes: Being the Best Health Advocate for Yourself and Your Family” Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main St., North Andover.
Five Wishes is an advance care planning program used by more than 40 million people nationwide to describe how they want to be comforted, supported, treated, and remembered.
“Five Wishes is a comprehensive document that encourages people to think about what kind of care they want under different circumstances,” said workshop leader Susan Toleos, manager of hospice bereavement services and community education/outreach at Tufts Medicine Care at Home.
Additional topics include how to select a healthcare agent, funeral planning, getting the document witnessed, and who should receive copies. Five Wishes can be used by all ages, and Toleos said she encourages everyone to fill one out.
The Five Wishes workshop is free and open to the public, with registration required by calling 978-552-4510. For more information visit www.merrimackvalleyhospice.org.
Tattersall Farm to host sheep dog trials
HAVERHILL — Tattersall Farm at 542 North Broadway will host sheep dog trials Sept. 10 and 11. These NEBCA/USBCHA Novice Trials are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted. This event is rain or shine and will feature top New England herding dogs and their handlers from Maine to New Jersey guiding sheep through a set course on the farm grounds.
While watching the trails and during the lunch break, spectators are invited to explore the grounds and walk the trails of Tattersall Farm.
Due to conservation restrictions, only dogs that are registered for the trials will be allowed onto the property.
For more information, visit www.tattersallfarm.com or email the Tattersall Farm Trustees at www.tattersallfarm.com/contact.html.
Chamber golf tournament planned
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golf tournament Sept. 12 at the Bradford Country Club. A shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m.
The event includes a lobster bake dinner.
For more information or to register, visit online at www.haverhillchamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Portsmouth Regional Hospital welcomes new residents
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Twenty-four new residents recently joined the graduate medical education program at Portsmouth Regional Hospital as part of the internal medicine, family medicine and psychiatry residencies.
The new residents include Internal Medicine Residents Jeremy Garneau of Haverhill, Mass, University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine; Stephanie Neville of Andover, Mass, St. George’s University School of Medicine, and Psychiatric Resident Molly Hartley of Hampton, NH, Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine.
This is the third year of PRH's family medicine and internal medicine residencies, and the second of its psychiatry residency, all in partnership with Tufts University School of Medicine. The 24 residents began their program July 1.
Residency program graduates nine family physicians
LAWRENCE — They spent half their residency working through an unprecedented pandemic that at times saw them losing multiple patients a day to COVID-19. Yet the physicians who recently graduated from Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program remain dedicated to their calling.
The nine graduates are, Helen Jin, Ryan Walker, Alice Kaufman, Zoe Gordon, Lance Braye, Zoe Becker, Rebecca Joseph, Kathryn De La Rosa, and Cara Smith.
All nine members of the Class of 2022 are remaining in family medicine/primary care, mostly at health centers up and down the East Coast. Two are remaining with GLFHC.
The Lawrence Family Medicine Residency graduation was live-streamed at https://youtube.com/watch?v=sUtJHRjvI2I.
Visit online at https://glfhc.org.
