WINDHAM — A 14-hour mediated session between teacher's union representatives and the Windham School Board was not enough to finalize a contract to be considered by voters. This means Windham teachers, once again, are at risk of working without a contract whatsoever.
There is little time left for the groups to see eye-to-eye. Law requires an agreed-upon contract to be submitted for state review by Jan. 14. If that deadline is not met, taxpayers will not have an opportunity to vote in March on teacher pay and benefits, which is a large aspect of public schooling they pay for.
It’s a familiar position for Windham teachers. Representatives of the union, also known as the Windham Education Association, said in a statement regarding the failed mediation that this is the third time in six years contract talks have failed.
“The direction the district is heading is very concerning,” said lead union negotiator Ryan O’Connor, who is also a high school English teacher and sports coach. “Many before and currently present have worked really hard to build the Windham schools into something special, but cost-cutting measures seem to be eroding not only that progress, but that vision as well.”
Union representatives said they fear upper-level financial concerns will lead to one-sided priorities that can seep into student experience. For example, large class sizes, reductions in graduation requirements for STEAM-based classes, and modifications to school start times that would land the town’s youngest students home later are all concerns.
School Board Chairwoman Keleigh McAllister expressed disappointment that mediation was unsuccessful in a brief statement of her own.
“There was a lot of good progress,” she said. “But not enough to get a contract.”
She said there are no plans for next steps in negotiations — before the Jan. 14 deadline — other than “to stay open to further communication and to be supportive of our teachers with or without contracts.”
According to its statement, the union agreed to the School Board’s demands for the largest decrease in the district's contribution to health care premiums in the history of negotiations, which would have doubled copays, as well as other out-of-pocket expenses for teachers.
However, the union also said its members expect any adjustments to healthcare cost to be offset by more salary to pay for those costs.
“Yet, the School Board did not budge from its initial salary proposal, which, if the new healthcare savings were taken into account, would amount to an increase less than the 2019 cost of living adjustment,” the union statement said.
O'Connor said he fears that culture, climate and morale will be negatively affected by a year without teacher contracts.
"One year is damaging and the possibility of consecutive years without a new contract is long lasting," he said, "and potentially irrecoverable."