BOSTON — Tech Goes Home, a Massachusetts nonprofit working to advance digital equity by providing devices, internet access, and digital skills training, including to residents in Haverhill and other Essex County communities, received a historic $4.5 million grant to expand its programming and help build stronger systems to equitably and sustainably close the digital divide.
At MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill residents receive help in the form of free computer classes, free computers and free internet access with support from Tech Goes Home.
The grant, awarded by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute with American Rescue Plan funds for digital equity, represents the largest single grant in TGH’s history.
Since it was established in Boston in 2000, Tech Goes Home has helped tens of thousands of people gain access to the digital world. Today, with the support of a broad network of funders and partners, Tech Goes Home runs programming in communities throughout Greater Boston and Essex County. The new funding will enable TGH to further expand its programming in 13 gateway cities across the state.
Child center rebranded ANDOVER — The nonprofit Professional Center for Child Development has rebranded itself and is now called Partners in Child Development.
Chris Hunt, executive director, said the nonprofit also has a new logo and website, but maintains the same heart and professionalism that has been the foundation of the organization since its inception 50 years ago.
“In this day and age, nothing happens without a partnership,” Hunt said.
Watch the rebrand launch video on YouTube under “PCD Name Reveal Video.” Visit online at MyPCD.org.
PCD serves over 2,000 children annually through its core programs.
Visit online at techgoeshome.org.
CPA’s award scholarship HAVERHILL — The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MassCPAs) awarded two area students with scholarships from the MassCPAs Educational Foundation’s 2023 Scholarship Program.
Gabriella Garozzo of Haverhill, a student at Babson College, received a $5,000 scholarship from the Foundation’s Gold Sponsor, CBIZ & MHM of Boston, one of the nation’s largest accounting, tax, and advisory services provider.
Kamilla Mridan of Andover, a 2023 graduate of Andover High School and an incoming freshman at Bryant University, received the $1,000 Emerging Scholar Award.
All of the 51 students who received awards were to be recognized at MassCPAs annual, member-wide networking event on May 18.
“The Society is honored to support these exceptional students who are the next generation of Massachusetts CPAs,” said Amy Pitter, president and CEO of MassCPAs.
For more information about the Educational Foundation visit masscpas.org/ed-foundation/scholarships-awards.
Next Generation Leaders conference
SALEM, N.H. — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its Next Generation Leaders annual conference Friday, June 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tuscan Kitchen, 67 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire.
The event includes a hot luncheon buffet. Featured speakers are Edwin Santana, director or marketing and sales for Tuscan Kitchen; and Sophan Smith, executive director of EforAll Merrimack Valley.
Cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Chamber to host Leads Lunch
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold a Leads Lunch on June 7 from noon to 1 p.m. on the third floor of Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St.
Grow your professional network and increase lead generation within the Greater Haverhill area for free. Lunch will be provided
A TD Bank representative will discuss tips and tricks on how your business can avoid being a victim of fraud.
Register online at tinyurl.com/ypt7kw2u.
Haverhill Crossings gets good ranking
HAVERHILL — Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings, an assisted living and mind and memory care community, was recently ranked among the best assisted living with memory care communities in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
The magazine’s second annual Best Senior Living ratings are based on a comprehensive resident and family member survey.
Haverhill Crossings earned “Best” status by achieving the highest possible rating in the memory care category. Respondents gave the community high marks in critical areas, such as overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping and location.
“We are honored and humbled that our residents and their families, once again, recognized the hard work, compassion, and dedication of our 6,000-plus associates,” said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark.
For more information about Haverhill Crossings visit tinyurl.com/mpbru8zb. For U.S. News profile, visit tinyurl.com/mnrw2m4b.
Health Project gets $225K grant
HAVERHILL — North Shore Health Project is one of 150 local nonprofits that will share in a $30 million grant from the Cummings Foundation. The Gloucester-based North Shore Health Project was selected from 630 applicants and will receive $225,000 over three years.
The organization plans to use the funds to expand to the Haverhill area, creating a centrally located second site for NSHP’s ONESTOP program, providing services such as overdose prevention, syringe exchange, community education and HIV/Hepatitis C/STI testing.
“We are grateful to Cummings Foundation for funding that will help us to further expand our reach and provide crucial services to those in need throughout Essex County,” said North Shore Health Project Executive Director Susan Coviello. “There are so many in the area who could benefit from the services that we offer, and this gives us the ability to provide healthier, safer solutions to even more individuals north of Boston, and enhance and expand services in Gloucester and other North Shore communities.”
The Cummings $30 Million Grant Program primarily supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties.
The complete list of this year’s 150 grant winners, plus nearly 1,500 previous recipients, is available at CummingsFoundation.org.
