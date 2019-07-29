DERRY —It was a sleepy time for children and their favorite stuffed friends as Taylor Library hosted a Teddy Bear Sleepover last month.
The evening program was part of the library's annual summer reading schedule of events.
Children and their families came to the library with their plush friends to hear stories, enjoy crafts and treats.
When all was said and done, children then tucked their stuffed friends in for the night and left them there for a sleepover. Families then came back to the library to retrieve the stuffed animals in the morning.
The library has events still on the summer schedule including a marshmallow roast with Mr. Ray from Derry Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m. Taylor Library wraps up its summer program with closing ceremony activities and awards on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Registration for the fall session of story hours begins September 4. For information about the library call 432-7186.