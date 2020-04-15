HAVERHILL — A 15-year-old bicyclist is recovering in a Boston hospital from what police are calling "non-life threatening injuries" after being involved in a Tuesday night accident with a motor vehicle.
Haverhill Police responded to the area of 23 Vine St. at 6:21 p.m. and tended to the victim, who is a Haverhill resident, police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said.
Doherty said no charges have been filed and that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Officer Jason Pearl at 978-373-1212 x1255.