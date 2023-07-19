BOSTON — The number of teenagers having babies in Massachusetts in 2020 declined after plateauing a year before but still remains high in cities such as Haverhill, Lawrence and Lynn, according to newly released data.
Statewide, 1,353 babies were born that year to mothers ages 15 to 19, according to data released by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
The state’s teen birth rate was 5.9 births per 1,000 girls – one of the lowest in the nation. The national rate that year was 15.4 births per 1,000 girls.
Overall, teen births and pregnancies have been declining for years, which experts attribute largely to access to birth control and sex education classes in schools.
But state researchers know that the year was a plateau in teen pregnancies in 2019 that followed years of declining rates.
Despite the declining statewide numbers, teen birth rates remain high in some communities north of Boston, particularly ones with large numbers of low-income families.
With 68 teen births in 2020, Lawrence had the sixth-highest teen birth rate in the state, or 20.9 births per 1,000 girls.
Lynn, which had 58 births and a rate of 18.3 per 1,000, had the state's seventh-highest rate in 2016.
Haverhill’s teen birth rate of 15.4 per 1,000 was 12th highest.
Boston, meanwhile, had the highest number of teen births in 2020, or 154, but one of the lower rates, at 6.1 per 1,000 girls, based on its sizable population.
Economic disparities, as well as ethnic and religious backgrounds, play a role in the slow decline of the teenage birth rate in some communities, experts say.
While births to Hispanic teenagers have decreased, they still occur at a rate five times higher than whites, according to the data.
The state spends millions of dollars a year for teen pregnancy prevention, but advocates say more state and federal money is needed.
Most communities have seen declines in teen pregnancies in the past decade, according to state data, with some reporting double-digit improvements.
Lawrence’s teen birth rate has declined from a high of 80.6 per 1,000 teenage girls in 2006. Lynn, Methuen and Haverhill have also seen big declines in recent years.
Gloucester, which was shocked by a scandal a more than decade ago involving teenage girls who reportedly planned to conceive children as part of a "pregnancy pact,” was among many communities north of Boston that registered few, if any, teen pregnancies.
In 2008, there were 18 teen births reported in the city – four times the previous year's numbers.
Overall, there were 66,442 births to Massachusetts residents in 2020, a decrease of 3.9% from 69,117 in 2019 and a decline of 28.1% since the peak of births for Massachusetts residents, the data shows.
In the report, state researchers note that the births reported in 2020 were primarily conceived in 2019 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. They draw no conclusions about the impact of the pandemic on the state's birth rate.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
