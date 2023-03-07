LAWRENCE — Police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy Monday who went to see his girlfriend at Lawrence High School and was carrying a stolen, loaded handgun with him.
No one was harmed in the 1 p.m. incident.
"Based on our preliminary investigation it is not believed that this individual intended to harm anyone on the Lawrence High School campus, and there is no safety threat on the high school campus at this time," a statement from police read.
The gun was reported stolen in Las Vegas, Nevada, police said.
Spotted for trespassing, the boy was questioned by school security and school resource officers. In a report, officers said he appeared nervous. When asked if he had anything dangerous on him, the male said he had a vape and some weed on him.
But when he removed his jacket, an officer "noticed a brown firearm handle," according to a report.
The teen was immediately handcuffed and arrested. He was charged with trespassing with a firearm, carrying a firearm without an FID card, carrying a firearm on school grounds, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and receiving stolen property valued under $1,200.
The teen was held without bail and taken to a juvenile holding facility in Peabody.
His mother was notified by police. She said he had recently returned from New York, was staying with a friend and she had no knowledge of his whereabouts, according to a police report.
The teen faces arraignment in juvenile court which is not open to the press or public.
In a statement, police noted the arrest involved both school staff and law enforcement.
"The close collaboration between Lawrence Police and Lawrence Public Schools is an essential piece of ensuring a safe, healthy learning environment for the entire school community, and both parties will continue working together to implement the best available public safety practices in the interest of students, staff and families," according to the statement.
