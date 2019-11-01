SEABROOK — A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car Wednesday afternoon on Route 1 after pulling his 14-year-old friend out of the way of the same car, according to local police.
Both boys sustained minor injuries but only one of them, the boy rescued by his friend, was brought to a hospital. The other boy refused medical treatment and was collected by his mother.
At around 2:50 p.m. the two boys and two 13-year-olds attempted to cross Route 1 at the Boynton Lane intersection. The 13-year-olds and one 14-year-old ran across Route 1 while motorists had a green light. When the other 14-year-old believed his friend was about to be hit by a car, he raced into the street. He managed to grab the other boy and pull him out of traffic — but in doing so spun himself into oncoming traffic and was struck by a small car. This impact caused both 14-year-olds to end up on the ground, according to police.
Motorists were not charged but at least some of the juveniles may be charged through the juvenile justice system.
Less than 10 minutes later, a separate motor vehicle crash took place on Route 1 near the 99 Restaurant. A Hyundai Elantra and an Oldsmobile Alero collided when the Oldsmobile attempted to turn south (left) across northbound traffic out of the Market Basket parking lot causing the northbound Hyundai to collide with the front of the Oldsmobile. The 36-year-old male driver of the Hyundai was transported to Seabrook Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The two crashes took place about an hour after patrolling Seabrook police Officer Joseph Lister noticed a large amount of smoke coming from a residence located at 6 Methuen St. Seabrook patrol officers and detectives evacuated nearby residents as the fire was in close proximity to a propane tank. Seabrook firefighters responded and extinguished the flames, which were the result of a generator fire. There was no damage to the home as a result of the fire, according to police.
"This series of events emphasizes the need for additional personnel at both the Seabrook police and fire departments. We responded to three significant events in just over an hour and utilized all on-duty personnel, to include the chiefs and deputy chiefs from both agencies, as well as mutual aid from surrounding towns," said police Acting Chief Brett Walker.
"Regarding the accident involving juveniles, we want to remind everyone of the importance of crossing at a cross walk and waiting until the signal indicates that it is safe to cross. We also remind cyclists of the importance of wearing helmets while riding bicycles," Walker added.
Anyone wishing to provide information on any of these cases or any illegal activities can report the information to the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200 or through the Crimeline for the Hamptons via text to “CRIMES” (274637) keyword: “Hamptons” or visit hamptonpd.com/crime/crimeline.htm.