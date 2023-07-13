WINDHAM -- A 14-year-old girl was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester after two dogs attacked her, according to a press release from the Windham Fire Department.
The attack was reported at 2:39 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 on Blossom Road near Easy Street. When the fire department arrived, the dogs had been secured by their owner, and the teen was reportedly bleeding from multiple dog bites to her neck, chest, arms and hands.
The report from the fire department said that it “appeared that the girl was jogging in the area when the attack occurred. The dogs became free from the vehicle they were in.”
The Windham Police Department’s Animal Control Officer Jake Hoag said that it is an ongoing investigation. The press release from the fire department did not say whether charges will be brought against the dogs’ owner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.