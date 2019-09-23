PLAISTOW — A 15-year-old Timberlane Regional High student took her dedication of helping others and paired it with some Owl pride to give back.
Sophomore Kendall Morrill of Plaistow, a big fan of school spirit, started the Timberlane High School Owls Nest program — a group of administrators, students, parents and fans who sit together at sports games in support of Timberlane players.
Fans participate in the program by purchasing a short-sleeved maroon T-shirt for $10. Morrill said she will use the money from the T-shirt sales to pluck off as many district holiday wishes on the Christmas trees at Town Hall and the post office as possible to hand deliver them to the fire station.
The three-sport athlete received help from fellow sophomore and business partner Anna Alberti, 15, of Plaistow, who cheers and plays lacrosse with Morrill. Alberti helped by decorating the field with posters, setting up and getting the idea off of the ground.
The endeavor also received some help from local sponsors Red Robin and Plaistow Cabinets. Both businesses are included on the shirt's logo.
T-shirts have been sold at school lunches and a recent home game.
"We want it to grow over the amount of times we do it," said Morrill, adding that the idea grew over the summer.
Morrill said more than 100 T-shirts have been purchased already.
"It was crazy," said Morrill, who added that she didn't realize how successful the sales would be.
"To visually see — $10 each time, $10 each time, going to charity. I think it helps them (players) out, to do better (and) to have so many people cheering them on," she said.
Morrill's dad Mo Morrill, said Athletic Director Angelo Fantasia "completely embraced her," which was crucial in helping decide who to talk to, sell to, and to ensure everything went smoothly.
"Her mom (Jessica) and I are extremely proud of her," Mo Morrill said.
He said his daughter has a gift for mapping out and achieving visions no matter the obstacle.
"While she's uber competitive, she's also the most humble and caring kid you will ever meet," he said. "She didn't do this for herself, she did it so that more students would enjoy attending various Timberlane sports and bring students together. Equally important is the fact she did this because she was hurt at the thought of just one kid going without their Christmas wish."
Kendall Morrill said she's hoping the nest will become a year-round tradition for the school.
She added that the idea has taught her "the end result, just, is such a stress reliever. The harder it gets (it) makes you want to keep going."