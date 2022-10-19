SALEM, Mass. — Jurors first saw a picture of the teen at age 13, when he had short dark hair and braces on his teeth, on courtroom video monitors.
Now 17 and visibly older with facial hair, the teen then took the witness stand and testified about the summer of 2018 when he said he first encountered Carlos Vieira, then 49, through the social media application Grindr.
He agreed to meet Vieira in person, so he rode his mountain bike to Mt. Vernon Park in Lawrence where they engaged in sex acts in an SUV, he said.
But the teen said he was unaware Vieira was a Lawrence police officer until Sept. 13, 2018 — the day of the Merrimack Valley gas explosions.
As he evacuated the city in a car with his mother and other relatives, the teen said he saw the man "he had done sexual stuff with" in a police uniform directing traffic. He testified he bent over and pretended to tie his shoe so Vieira couldn't make eye contact with him.
Vieira is charged with raping the teen. But the defense contends there is no forensic evidence; no fingerprints or DNA. And the case will come down to the teen's credibility, said John Morris, Vieira's defense attorney.
Conversely, Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall said the case is about "what happened in a dark park in Lawrence between a 49-year-old man and a 13-year-old kid."
Vieira, a Lawrence police officer for 19 years, was indicted by an Essex County grand jury on charges of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14.
He was also indicted on a charge of improper storage of a high-capacity firearm. At the time of his arrest, Vieira had an unsecured AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle, in his vehicle, prosecutors said.
The teen is not being named in this story. The Eagle-Tribune does not identify alleged victims of sexual crimes without their consent.
In the summer of 2018, the teen testified he was spending most of his time taking care of his two younger siblings and keeping the house in order while his mother worked and went to school.
MacDougall also asked him if he learned something about his sexuality that summer.
"That I like boys," he responded. He further testified that he knew he was gay since age 9.
The prosecutor asked him about various apps he had on his iPhone, including SnapChat and Instagram. The teen testified he also installed Grindr, a dating app aimed at the LGBTQ community, that summer. He and his cousin downloaded the app "to see what was going on in our area." He pretended to be age 19, he said.
He said he exchanged photos with a man who appeared to be nearby on Grindr. Then he agreed to meet him. He testified he was scared but he did it anyway.
After bicycling to the park, he got into an SUV. The man in the drivers seat was the man he recognized from Grindr, he said.
In graphic testimony, the teen answered MacDougall's questions, telling jurors about the sex acts they engaged in.
"I was letting it happen so I guess I was participating," the teen said.
Afterwards, the older man told the teen "it would happen again," he said.
He rode his bicycle home. But later, when he checked Grindr, their messages were gone and the man's profile no longer existed. The teen figured he'd been blocked, he said.
The teen's 36-year-old mother also testified as a prosecution witness on Wednesday. She said she learned about her son's encounter with the officer after an argument with a teenaged daughter of a friend who was staying in their home. After looking through her son's phone, the woman said she contacted an attorney and then state police.
Previously a "spectacular student," she said her son was "a hot mess" and had some difficulties after reports were made with police. He is better now, however, she said.
The mother broke into tears when her son's photo from age 13 was shown in the courtroom.
The teen is expected to continue his testimony, including cross examination by Morris, on Thursday morning.
The trial is expected to last into early next week.
Vieira has been free on $10,000 bail but on home arrest at his house in Lawrence while the case has been pending. He is also on unpaid administrative leave from the police department.
