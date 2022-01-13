HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will hold its annual Shabbat service honoring the late Rev. Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. virtually Friday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. The service can be viewed on Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/648219501), as well as on Facebook Live and HC Media.
This annual service, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King in song and prayer, is presented by Temple Emanu-El in partnership with Calvary Baptist Church. The service will follow the weekly Sabbath liturgy and will include selected readings from the writings of Dr. King.
Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El, will conduct the service; members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association will also participate. The Temple Emanu-El Makheila (choir), conducted by Broekhuysen, and the Calvary Baptist Church Praise Team and Sanctuary Choir, under the direction of Music Minister Walter Medley III and previous Music Minister Joe DeVoe, will present musical selections in celebration of the great civil rights leader.
“We are grateful to bring our shared community together once more to draw on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy of persistence, patience, and clear vision of the goals ahead, as we chart our course through the abounding challenges of our moment,” Broekhuysen said.
Drivers warned of I-495 lane closures in Haverhill Jan. 17 to 19
HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers of lane closures on Interstate-495 in Haverhill that are part of the Merrimack River bridge replacement project.
A single left lane will be closed on I-495 northbound between Exits 106 (Route 125/Ward Hill Connector ) and 107 (Route 110 and 113) ) from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, through Wednesday, Jan. 19. The lane closures are necessary to allow trucks to enter and exit the work zone for the contractor to remove the temporary crossover pavement.
A single left lane will be closed on I-495 southbound between Exits 107 (Route 110 and 113) and 106 (Ward Hill Connector/Route 125) from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. The lane closure is necessary to allow the contractor to remove temporary lighting poles.
Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
More information on the project is available at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. Questions can be asked and issues related to construction can be reported by emailing I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.
Planning Commission meets Jan. 20
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting Thursday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates of the Commission’s activities and is available at the MVPC website www.mvpc.org. For more information, contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Vaccine clinics available
HAVERHILL — Vaccine clinics are being held locally at various locations, days and times, including:
The Citizens Center at 10 Welcome St. Every Friday from noon to 7 p.m. (adults and pediatric Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J); every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (adults and pediatric Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J), and every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (adults only, Moderna and J&J, no Pfizer). Register at https://tinyurl.com/2p8hzr54.
A clinic will be held in the JG Whittier Middle School gymnasium, 256 Concord St. (adult and pediatric, Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J), Jan. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Limited walk-ins will be available. Register at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/haverhill.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center (Lawrence, Methuen, Haverhill sites). Register at https://glfhc.org/covid-19-vaccine-signup-form.
Find Additional COVID vaccine sites for Massachusetts residents, visit www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
COVID-19 testing sites
HAVERHILL — COVID-19 testing sites are available at the following local sites:
AmVets at 576 Primrose St., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (No testing Jan. 15). PCR testing with results in 14 to 48 hours.
Lawrence General Hospital testing site, 70 General St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call 978-946-8409 or visit www.lawrencegeneral.org/about-us/covid-19-testing.
Methuen Family Health Center, 147 Pelham St., weekdays from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 978-686-0090 or visit www.glfhc.org. Find additional COVID-19 testing sites for Massachusetts residents at www.mass.gov/covid-19-testing.