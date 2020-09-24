HAVERHILL — Students learning remotely from home were shut out of their lessons Thursday morning after a temporary technology glitch forced several servers offline, School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said.
According to an email from school district Technology Director Douglas Russell sent to families shortly after 10 a.m., intermittent outages impacted the district's website and LaunchPad services, which provide information and links for parents and staff.
Some Google Classroom, Drive and Meet functions were still accessible during the outage, Russell said.
Marotta said the issue stemmed from the district's domain registration and is not expected to cause future issues.
"This morning, there was an issue with the district’s domain registration that caused some of our systems to not communicate properly," Marotta said. "Once that issue was resolved, resources such as our district website, HPS LaunchPad, and Google tools were restored to normal functionality. This unfortunate incident, while frustrating for teachers, students and families, should not be an issue moving forward."
Most Haverhill students are using a hybrid learning model for the school year — two days per week in classrooms and the other three days learning remotely online from home. Many students chose a different learning model called the Remote Learning Academy, which has them doing all learning online from home.
Students who are doing classroom learning have begun returning to schools. Students in the Remote Learning Academy have started their online school year.