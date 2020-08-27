SALEM, N.H. — Thirteen Republicans are fighting through an unconventional election season, vying for nine available state representative slots in the upcoming September primary.
Ten of those 13 called into a debate held via Zoom Thursday evening hosted by the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce. The candidates were split into two groups and each were asked different questions. Both groups had learning curves of muting and un-muting their microphones, as candidates navigated the strange new world of socially distant campaigning.
The ten mostly agreed on not allowing any new taxes and keeping the “New Hampshire advantage.”
Susan Vandecasteele, Joe Sweeny and incumbent John Janigan were in the first group. The three were asked about constituent services, Gov. Chris Sununu’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and what could be done to better address the opioid crisis.
Vandecasteele and Janigan drew on their deep Salem roots and networks to make a case for why they would be great at constituent services.
Sweeny, the youngest Republican on the ticket, said, “like any good millennial I’m always on my phone” giving out his cell phone number during the debate and saying that he was accessible by social media as well.
All three praised Sununu’s leadership on both the COVID-19 response and on the handling of the opioid crisis since he’s taken office.
Incumbents Daryl Abbas, Betty Gay, Everett McBride Jr., and John Sytek were paired with newcomers Dave Blake, Tanya Donnelly and Joe Lessard for the second portion of the debate. Blake was supposed to be in the first session — but it had already started by the time he called in.
This second group was asked about a potential mask mandate, gun laws, mail-in voting, funding highways and higher education and climate change.
Sytek and McBride said yes, they would support a mask mandate. Abbas, Gay, Blake, Donnelly and Lessard all said no.
No one supported mail-in voting where the state would mail ballots to every voter. Sytek, McBride and Lessard spoke in favor of opening the absentee ballot laws to allow for non-excuse absentee ballot requests, they said.
All seven candidates in the second group were against the red flag gun legislation that was vetoed by Sununu earlier this year. All of the current representatives vowed to uphold his veto.
Lessard said that highways were adequately funded in the state. The other six candidates also agreed that the Department of Transportation needs to look into other funding sources for a decreasing revenue from the gas tax.
Donnelly and Abbas said that they would look to find funding for higher education within the current budget, which could be done by potentially cutting other “government waste,” Abbas said. The five other candidates said that K-12 education and other areas in the state need more funding.
All seven candidates in the second group also generally agreed that combating climate change is not a top priority for the New Hampshire legislature. Gay called climate change a “catch phrase” and Donnelly agreed.
After the state representative debates, the chamber also allowed time for executive council candidates and Democratic governor candidates to debate as well. Those debates were finished after press time. The full debate is available to watch via Salem Community Television and will be aired on the town’s local channel.
Incumbents Fred Doucette and Bob Elliot as well as newcomer John J. Manning Jr. did not participate in Thursday’s debate but will be on the ballot.
Democrats do not have a contested primary in Salem. Nine Democrats — Greg Davis, Sara Dillingham, Cam Iannalfo, Claire Karibian, Sean Lewis, Donna Loranger, Jacqueline Mullo, Maureen G. Thibault and Bonnie Wright — will then run against the nine Republican primary winners for the November general election.
The New Hampshire Primary is Sept. 8. New Hampshire voters can vote by absentee ballot or on the day of the election. For more Salem voting information visit townofsalemnh.org/town-clerk/pages/local-and-state-elections.