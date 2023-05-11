BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Witness testimony in the first full day of the second-degree murder trial on Wednesday of a Londonderry man charged with killing a Pelham minister painted a picture of a religious relationship between the two men.
Brandon Castiglione, 28, of Londonderry is alleged to have fatally shot Luis Garcia in the neck on Oct. 1, 2019, at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry where the defendant lived with his father, Mark Castiglione.
The wife of the victim and the defendant’s sister took the stand, offering insight on how the two men knew each other. Castiglione’s grandmother, Frances Pestana, added to the conversation.
“He was a talker,” Patricia Garcia said of her late husband.
State prosecutors showed Garcia a photo of her husband and she wept. Family members and friends in the courtroom cried as well.
The couple had been married for 26 years. They would have celebrated an anniversary on Oct. 5, 2019.
Four days earlier, Patricia Garcia received a phone call from her concerned friend, Frances Pestana, asking if she heard from Luis Garcia that day.
After the phone call, Patricia called Luis’ phone four or five times but there was no answer.
She said it wasn’t too long after she found out her husband had been killed. The district attorney delivered the news at her Manchester home.
The couple spent much of their time in church, frequenting New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham for three or four years prior to Luis Garcia’s death.
Patricia Garcia said her husband was a church man. He was a minister at the Pelham church who performed ceremonies, offered counseling and made himself available to anyone who needed a reassuring phone call.
He also painted and built things for the church.
This is where they met not only Pestana and her husband, Jeff, but also Mark Castiglione and his children Danielle Patalano and Brandon Castiglione – Pestana’s ex-son-in-law and her two grandchildren.
The Garcias were involved with the Pelham church. Luis Garcia always went to Bible study and prayer services.
They held one of the two weekly Bible studies at their home. The two also went to Mark Castiglione’s home for Bible study.
She said Brandon Castiglione came to her house for Bible study all the time. The last time she saw him was at one not long before the shooting.
Pestana said earlier on the stand that she saw Brandon Castiglione and Luis Garcia together at social and church gatherings.
Pestana also spoke of the weekly Bible talks and prayer nights that her family, including Brandon Castiglione, participated in regularly.
Bible discussions sometimes became heated between Castiglione and Garcia, she added, but didn’t believe her grandson ever made any threats.
Patalano, of Tewksbury, painted a picture that her brother had religious convictions, but was worried about him.
She last saw her brother a few weeks before Luis Garcia’s death.
Patalano also cried at the sight of Garcia’s photo in court. She said she met the pastor through the church her grandparent attended.
On Oct. 1, she tried to reach her brother by text. He didn’t answer.
Her father called her in the afternoon, concerned he could not get ahold of anyone at home.
She sent her brother another text at 12:51 p.m.
“I hope you are doing OK. I’m going to be honest with you. I’m really concerned about you,” a tearful Patalano said the text message read.
Patalano headed to her childhood home. No one answered the front door. She called her father and found a key hidden under a mat to unlock the door and check on Brandon Castiglione and Luis Garcia inside.
She saw a light on in her old bedroom from outside. When she went upstairs, Brandon Castiglione was on the floor in a fetal position in the bedroom’s doorway.
“I didn’t even know if he was breathing,” Patalano stated. “I was just hoping I could see a breath.”
She was scared and ran outside.
After calling 911, officers arrived and escorted her brother to a police cruiser in handcuffs.
She said he passed her, saying, “Just pray.”
Patalano told defense attorney Wade Harwood that she saw her brother in the fetal position, praying with his head down, on multiple occasions – just as she did that day.
She said he would be in deep prayer for long periods of time and did this at her home twice.
Other witnesses who took the stand Wednesday described Brandon Castiglione’s prayerful state that day.
Londonderry police Sgt. Justin Hallock said Castiglione appeared to be praying in the police cruiser.
“He was mumbling,” Hallock said. “The only thing I could make out at one point was, ‘Jesus.’”
The trial’s second day also included testimony from Londonderry police officer Matthew Morin, the first officer at the residence. He spoke about the crime scene.
He noted a mark on Garcia’s face from an apparent gunshot wound and blood pooling near his head.
New Hampshire State Police Lt. James O’Leary testified about evidence collection in the case. He showed the gun, bullet and its casing to the jury.
State prosecutors and the defense made the stipulation that the gun used in Luis Garcia’s killing belonged to Brandon Castiglione. He had owned it since 2015.
Testimony concluded and will continue Thursday with Jill Theriault, a criminalist with the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory who is an expert on firearms examination.
This case is intertwined with a shooting 11 days later in 2019 at New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham when Luis Garcia’s stepson allegedly opened fire at a wedding.
Brandon Castiglione’s father, Mark, was one of three who was fired upon. It was Mark Castiglione’s wedding.
