METHUEN — Members of the city's disabled community will be provided with COVID-19 tests recently purchased.
Methuen bought some 16,000 at-home testing kits through a group purchasing arrangement with the towns of Dracut and Tyngsborough.
Any Methuen resident who has a disability will be given the tests first, said Mayor Neil Perry.
Members of the disabled community are asked to call (883) 801-0601 or email COVIDtestKits@cityofmethuen.net to sign up for the kits. The deadline is Friday.
If emailing the city, please include your name, address, telephone number, number of people in your household and whether you can pick up your kit.
Perry said whatever kits are leftover will then be distributed to the community at-large at an event tentatively scheduled for Feb. 5.
All residents are also encouraged to take advantage of the free federal government distribution of four tests per residential address. Those tests can be ordered at usps.com/covidtest, Perry said.
