ANDOVER — The chairman of the Tewksbury School Committee is to be arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court after he was arrested Friday during a basketball game between Andover and Tewksbury high schools when he refused to comply with a police officer's order to leave the building.
Keith Sullivan was charged with trespassing, according to Lt. Edward Guy, spokesman for the Andover Police Department. Sullivan and another man were sitting among the Andover High School fans, Guy said.
When the two men left their seats, their jackets were taken, he said. Eventually, with the help of an Andover school administrator, the jackets were returned, but there was some "back and forth" between Sullivan and some Andover students, Guy said.
The administrator suggested Sullivan and the man who accompanied him move to the other side of the gymnasium where Tewksbury fans were seated. Sullivan refused.
Officer Kyle Kiberd, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, ordered Sullivan to leave the building. His companion left, but Sullivan remained.
"He refused to move," Guy said.
Even after Kiberd warned Sullivan that he would be arrested if he refused to move, he persisted in staying, according to Guy.
Noting the rivalry between the two high schools, Guy said "a pretty lively crowd" was watching the game. An arrest at a high school basketball game is a rare event, he said.