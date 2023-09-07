ANDOVER — For some dementia patients, music is a way to feel better and relate back to memories of the past.
One resident at Bridges by EPOCH in Andover, a full memory care service facility, really connected with jazz music, according to Wellness Director Rosemary Ombewa.
“When we played that music for her, she came alive,” Ombewa said. “She started eating; she talked; she just wanted to talk more about it. Helping them to bring back those memories, gives them a beautiful quality of life.”
Dementia is a term for several diseases that affect memory, thinking and the ability to perform daily activities. Often the illness gets worse over time. More than 55 million people have dementia worldwide, and there are nearly 10 million new cases each year, according to the World Health Organization.
Most symptoms of dementia progressively get worse. As the disease progresses, the need for care increases. It is these little moments in a person’s life, which sometimes come from tips from families or forms during intake, that Executive Director Reshma Nair said makes the experience at Bridges more focused on the residents’ quality of life.
“We’re stepping into their world,” Nair said. “We’ll be what you need us to be.”
Ombewa said that while dementia is commonly met with changes to mood, behavior or motivation, talking about memories can often soothe residents.
“It’s a privilege to take care of residents with dementia, especially knowing that you’re part of their journey,” Ombewa said.
Dementia often also has physical and social implications as well. People with the disease can have difficulties following conversations or may be confused, even in familiar places.
To try and combat confusion within environments, Bridges, which has 72 residents in Andover, has created a purposeful community design that is meant to be easy-to-navigate and comfortable for people with dementia. The Andover location is broken down into four “neighborhoods,” each of which is named after a part of the city.
Each individual community has a living room area that has a television, seats and a library for residents. Their rooms encircle the space, adding to the homey-feel of walking out of a bedroom typically and being in the family area.
The home-style kitchen allows residents to see and be a part of the cooking process. They are never rushed to finish their meals and if they want to sleep in one day and have breakfast later that is always an option.
The spaces also connect to an outdoor garden and seating area. This allows residents to not feel isolated but have the opportunity to engage with hobbies they love or simply enjoy the sun.
“They’re still able to go about their daily lives, take coffee, sit on the patio, like they would have at home,” Ombewa said. “It’s not like you’re locked in a specific unit.”
At Bridges, residents are with their peers. At home, they would have been isolated or with family members who could get frustrated with the lack of commonalities or repetitive, Ombewa said.
“Here they can talk about the same story over and over, and no one will remember, but it will just be fun each time they tell them,” Ombewa said. “I think the social part is so important for their overall wellbeing.”
It is often recommended for people with dementia, however, to stay physically active and take part in activities and social interactions that may stimulate the brain. At Bridges, each resident has some type of exercise each morning.
Other activities for residents can be off-campus, such as bowling, golf or spa days. There have been activities at Bridges that also focus on trivia, always generationally-appropriate, or include pet or aroma therapy.
“As we know, dementia has no cure, but we focus on maintenance, to give them a quality of life,” Ombewa said. “These people are so important, and we don’t want to forget it. We want to be that bridge between the life that they had and the life they have now.”
