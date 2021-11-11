Leaving the Streets Ministry giving away Thanksgiving dinners
HAVERHILL — Jesus and Wanda Ruiz of Leaving the Streets Ministry in Lafayette Square will be distributing free Thanksgiving meals with turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last, at 117 Lafayette Square. For more information, call 978-478-6828 or email leavingthestreetsministry@gmail.com.
Rally planned for Saturday
HAVERHILL — Greater Haverhill Indivisible, Greater Andover Indivisible and Indivisible RISE-Newburyport invite the public to join a peaceful rally Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the corner of the Main and Water streets (White’s Corner) in support of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
Compugraphic gathering is Sunday
HAVERHILL — The Museum of Printing at 15 Thornton Ave. will host a get together Sunday, Nov. 14, from noon to 4 p.m., for those who worked for Compugraphic prior to 1980 (in the pre-Agfa days). This free event will feature displays of CG artifacts and a presentation. The museum houses the only collection of phototypesetting machines in the world and can host up to 50 former Compugraphic employees so reserve your spot soon. To register, email Frank Romano at fxrppr@gmail.com.
Author talk is Sunday
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El's fall 2021 author series continues Sunday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., with a talk by Scott D. Seligman via Zoom. He will discuss his book, "The Great Kosher Meat War of 1902: Immigrant Housewives and the Riots That Shook New York City."
Registration is required at bit.ly/Fall2021AuthorSeries. For more information contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or visit www.TempleEmanu-El.org.
Free holiday support workshops
NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack Valley Hospice is offering free support groups in-person and via Zoom as a way to cope with the holidays.
Workshops are offered virtually Monday, Nov. 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec 10, from noon to 1 p.m., and Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 7 to 8 p.m.
In-person meetings are Tuesdays, Nov. 16, Nov. 30 and Dec. 14, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main St.
All sessions are free to attend and are open to the public. To register, call 978-552-4510.
Chamber networking breakfast is Monday
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a free member appreciation networking breakfast Monday, Nov. 15, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Spark Fitness and Tennis Club, 307 Lowell St.
Includes a complimentary continental breakfast and business card raffles for door prizes. Bring a raffle prize to promote your company.
Free to members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.org or call 978-686-0900.
Seasonal kids craft day at Veasey Park
GROVELAND — Veasey Park at 201 Washington St. will host a kids craft day Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. Create colorful corn, pinecone turkeys and other Thanksgiving table decorations. This event is for children ages 3 and up.
Tickets are $10 per family in advance or at the door, if space is available, and include all necessary supplies.
For more information or to register, visit veaseypark.org under "Special Events" or contact aschindler@grovelandma.com.
Still time to adopt a hydrant
HAVERHILL — Before the cold weather sets in, why not adopt a fire hydrant? It takes just a few hours to scrape off any loose existing paint and remove dirt then paint a hydrant yellow and black. Everything you will need, including a metal brush, paint brushes, approved cans of paint and a picture of what the hydrant should look like will be provided to you at no cost. You will be asked to remove debris throughout the year and shovel the area around the hydrant following a storm. If you can't paint a hydrant until spring, you can still adopt it now and remove snow during the winter.
To learn more, contact Cynthia Graham at Cynthiagraham409@gmail.com or visit www.haverhillfightingmuseum.org/adopt-a-hydrant.php.