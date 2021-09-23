SALEM, N.H. — Cindy Jury spent decades, up until her death earlier this year, working to better the lives of local children and families. That effort continues to inspire an army of volunteers.
Now, nearing eight months without her at meetings and events, those who knew Jury well have created a fitting memorial.
Four boxes decorated for each season will serve as “little free libraries” outside of the Ingram Senior Center — a nod to Jury’s love of reading and passion for intergenerational projects.
Karen Bryant, a coordinator at the senior center, explained that senior artists painted the libraries, which were built by upperclassmen carpentry students at Salem High School.
Local authors contributed some of the titles up for grabs. Bryant said readers of all ages should be able to find fitting books in the displays.
“She would love this one,” Bryant said of her friend Jury and this particular project.
“Reading was a passion of hers,” she said. “In one of the houses there’s a little top floor with a window. In there we painted a silhouette of a lady with a bun on top of her head. That’s Cindy — with her signature hair style.”
Dozens of people this week showed up for a dedication ceremony.
Jury, who died Jan. 28 at age 66, was described as a passionate educator. She worked in the field for 45 years, according to her obituary, and went on to serve as the executive director of her nonprofit, Salem Family Resources, and director of The Learning Center.
She also served on the Board of Trustees of the Kelley Library.
Because of the pandemic, Jury’s family was unable to host a traditional funeral. They instead invited folks to drive by her home or briefly stand by a bonfire in a moment of remembrance.
“A lot of folks didn’t have a chance to say goodbye,” Bryant said. “So that makes this dedication even more special.”
Jury’s husband Gil was in attendance, along with mentor and longtime superintendent Henry “Hank” LaBranche, the Salem High School choral group and other school and town officials.