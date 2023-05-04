HAVERHILL — The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport was recently awarded a $10,000 Signature Grant from the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.
The grant will support the work of The Arc’s newly-established Family Support Center and will allow it to provide direct financial support to the autism community in the Merrimack Valley for needs that immediately enhance the life of a child or an adult with autism and/or an intellectual disability. This includes safety equipment, transportation needs, respite services, educational opportunities and advocacy, recreational opportunities, camp scholarships and local memberships.
The Flutie Foundation, based in Framingham, and founded by the legendary Boston College and NFL quarterback and his wife in honor of their son, awards grants annually to nonprofits and community agencies that share their mission to help people and families affected by autism to live life to the fullest.
“Our new Family Support Center is thriving, with the creation of a Family Advisory Council to help guide us, and the hiring of wonderful new staff, including a Bilingual Family Support Navigator, this grant will allow us to provide for the most immediate needs in the lives of the individuals and families we support,” said Andrea Morris, director of family supports for The Arc.
For more information about The Arc’s Family Support Center contact Morris at amorris@thearcofghn.org or 978-373-0552, ext. 211.
Call the mayor during Point of Reference Thursday night
HAVERHILL — You can call in and compliment him, criticize him or discuss any issue of concern when Mayor James Fiorentini appears live on Frank Novak’s “Point of Reference” program on HC Media’s Channel 22 on Thursday, May 4, starting at 7 p.m. The call in number is 978-372-8070.
Interfaith concert is May 11
TOPSFIELD — The Refugee Immigration Ministry of Malden will hold its annual Interfaith Concert May 11 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 124 River Road, Topsfield.
Participating choirs include the Sikh Chorus of Gurudwara Sahib of Westborough performing Palestinian music; Ugandan Choir of St. Peter’s Church in Waltham, Islamic Call to Prayer; Congregational Church of Topsfield Choir; Temple Emanu-El Makheila (choir) of Haverhill, and Topsfield Episcopal, soloist.
Admission is $25 at the door.
Emmaus to hold Annual Spring Fundraiser
HAVERHILL — Emmaus Inc. will hold a “Sip, Sample & Support, An Affair to Benefit Emmaus” Thursday, May 18, at the Bradford Country Club.
The sips will be from several European countries, including France, Italy, Greece and Germany, and the samples will include food pairings from those countries.
In addition, guests can vote for the Best Cocktail in Haverhill during the cocktail hour tasting contest. For an added fee, guests can sample craft cocktails from several local restaurants, including Stacks, G’s, Essex Street Grille, Casa Blanca and the Bradford Country Club. Votes will determine who takes home the honor of Best Cocktail.
Guests will also have the opportunity to support Emmaus’ mission, including through a live auction. City Council President Tim Jordan will serve as the night’s auctioneer and Katherine Underwood from WMUR will serve as Emcee.
Live auction items include a Tuscany Culinary Escape, a Celtics basketball autographed by members of the 2022-2023 team, Bruce Springsteen tickets and Walt Disney World park passes and a week’s stay in a condo near the resort.
Drivers warned of overnight ramp closures in Andover
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary alternating closings of the I-495/I-93 interchange ramps in Andover. The ramps will be closed from Sunday, May 7, through Friday morning, May 12, during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. The closures are scheduled to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, May 12. Access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and to install/extend guardrail on the edges of the ramps.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
