METHUEN — Ed Bogusz of Andover has frequented Arthur’s House of Jazz every Thursday night for more than 15 years. In his T-shirt with guitars and basses on it, he sits at his regular table at 88 Oak St. among other guests, glowing from the string of lights that follow the stairs and the spotlights on the stage.
Bogusz was listening to Miles Donahue and Jerry Bergonzi on saxophone on Aug. 10, but he said it’s the music not thåe musician that matters most.
“Once music gets into, you can’t see it leaving,” Bogusz said.
Arthur’s House of Jazz is one of the few jazz clubs still standing, potentially the only one north of Boston. The jazz house, situated in the Sahara Club in Methuen, brings local and globally acclaimed musicians to the stage each Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“Others don’t have anything like that or of that magnitude. You might go to a restaurant and see a trio but this is a destination,” owner Arthur Bakopolus said. “Every week I try to get in musically very high quality.”
Bakopolus, of Methuen, took over the jazz club nights two years ago. Prior to his management, the club operated for 22 years before a two-year hiatus.
In addition to running Arthur’s House of Jazz, Bakopolus leads his own quintet, AB5; quartet, ABQ; and trio, Artie Bakopolus Trio.
He plays his saxophone, clarinet and flute in ensembles and theater pit orchestras as well as more full big bands. Bakopolus has toured with groups and artists like Liza Minnelli, The Drifters, Barnum and Bailey’s Circus and the Las Vegas-based Rat Pack Band.
He holds regular jazz improvisation workshops and is the musical director at the Chelmsford Community Jazz Band.
At the jazz club, the rotation of bands excites the crowd as well. One week, attendees could hear roaring sax solo or screaming high notes on the trumpet. The next may be an evocative vocal performance.
Musicians who have performed include Donna Byrne and Marshall Wood, Greg Abate, Russ Hoffman, Andy Farber, Cassandre McKinley and Danny Harrington.
Bakopolus said his favorite part is how the musicians relate to one another.
“All of the musicians are brothers and sisters ourselves,” Bakopolus said. “We play with each other.”
This was evident Thursday night as Donahue and Bergonzi yelled “yes” or moved in appreciation of the solos by each band member – Steve Hunt on piano, Gerson Quiroga on bass, and Larry Finn on drums.
Donahue and Bergonzi both grew up in Watertown, so Donahue said it’s fun to reunite to perform. They’ve returned to the Methuen location a few times now. Donahue, who teaches all levels of musicians, said he practices two or three times a day in order to prepare for concerts or recordings, having released 18 albums, a book and articles.
“We’re kind of the jack of all trades but the jazz is at the heart of it,” Bakopolus said. “We have a language that’s common to us all.”
Jazz is famous for its spontaneity, with non-replicable solo lines or accompaniments that flow from musicians during jazz performances. The music swings and has more call and response stanzas. While jazz musicians play standards, the sets will sound different each time.
“It’s the same tune but kind of played differently,” Bakopolus said. “That’s what jazz listeners find most interesting, the way they do the tune.”
And that’s why Donahue said it is so important to keep places like Arthur’s House of Jazz alive.
“There’s not many left in the world,” Donahue said. “This club has instrumentals. It’s a true jazz club. That’s why I like it here.”
