HAVERHILL — He grew up in Lawrence and Methuen, now lives in Florida, but is known to his thousands of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube fans as “The Boston Dad” for his humorous takes on life. Mingya!
Daryl Silva, 50, is also known in movie-making circles as an award-winning movie producer and director, for which he has won a slew of awards, including for his bloody and gritty 2011 film "Boys," a mob movie he filmed in Lawrence, Methuen, Salisbury and Haverhill.
"It premiered at the O'Neil Cinemas in New Hampshire where it ran every night for two months and did really well," he said. "It also did well at Chunky's in Haverhill and Vision Max in Salisbury, where it ran every Saturday night for six months.”
Silva released the film on DVD in 2013.
As the head of The Silva Screen production company, he has something to say and does it through the lens of a movie camera.
His latest project is a nonfiction full-length "dark drama" titled "339," which he says is a deeply personal story based on overcoming addiction, breaking generational curses, and finding a new and fulfilling life while at the same time discovering a renewed faith in a higher power.
"This new movie is going to be phenomenal as it's coming from my heart," he added. "I think it will be very nostalgic for a lot of people. We need more human stories like this."
He begins filming in late September through mid-November in Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill, Salisbury, and possibly other area communities where he grew up or visited. He also plans to film a few scenes in Los Angeles later this year.
"We're coming up to the Haverhill and Lawrence area at the end of August to do some location scouting and we'll be recruiting additional cast members for the film," he said. "We have about a dozen people who we've secured for roles, all of whom live in the New England area, but we're also seeking others for various roles."
He said he will begin with whatever he can assemble and with whatever funds he can raise.
"We are seeking additional investors and sponsors in order to see the film through to completion,” he said. "A large portion of the film revisits the '60s, '70s and '80s, so we are seeking period pieces from that era as well including cars, furniture and wardrobe."
Silva says he's loved movies since he was a kid.
While attending Methuen High School, then Lawrence High School for his senior year (Class of 1992), he took TV production classes, and loved them.
"After graduation, I launched Practice for Peace, a powerful drug and violence prevention program I brought to schools," he said.
Silva said he knew he wanted to make films, so he moved to Los Angeles and enrolled in a course at the fabled Hollywood Film Institute.
"I returned to New England and began creating commercials for local businesses such as Sal’s Pizza and music videos with local bands here, in New York, and in Los Angeles, along with short films, including "Footprints in the Rain," a 2000 film that won an award at the LA Short Film Festival," he said. "I did my first feature film in 2006, 'Second Wind,' the majority of which was filmed in Haverhill, including outside of Paul Martin Antiques on River Street and under a bridge, where the main character was hanging out."
Silva says "Second Wind" premiered at AMC at the Loop.
"After that I got right into filming 'Boys,'" he said, referring to his 2011 mob movie.
Silva plays a leading role in the film, which is replete with characters with dysfunctional childhoods who as adults have little empathy for their victims.
He said "Boys" won seven awards, including at the Beverly Hills Film Festival in the Best Film and Best Director category and the New York Film Festival for Best Director.
"There is definitely redemption, which comes at the end, as every movie needs that,” he said.
"Boys" was followed by "30 Minutes to Salvation," a faith-based film that was released in 2013 and won Best Short Film at the LA Film Festival.
"We had a six-month run at Chunky's in Pelham every Sunday night that year," he said. "We would share a powerful testimony following the film which allowed people to enjoy personal breakthroughs."
His last film project before enjoying Boston Dad social media success, a short film titled “Forgiveness," was released in 2016 and went viral with over three million views.
Along with many of Silva’s projects, it’s available to view on YouTube. Search for "Forgiveness - a Human & Sex Trafficking Film."
Silva lives in Orlando, Florida, with wife Lisa and their children Ocean, 18, who is in college and is co-producing and acting in this new movie with his dad, and Soleil, 21, who is also in college.
"We moved to Florida in 2014 but I often travel to Haverhill, Lawrence and Methuen to visit family in the area," he said.
Contact him at thebostondad@gmail.com. People can also visit thesilvascreen.org.
