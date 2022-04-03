MARTIN FOLEY
AGE: 28
RESIDENCE: Ventura, California
HOMETOWN: Salem, New Hampshire
How did you get into running in the first place?: “I got into fitness at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and started off with daily 3-6 mile walks when I was living with my family in Salem, N.H., to just have some alone time during the pandemic. After four months I lost 50 pounds and reached my goal weight and I wanted a new challenge. I started a couch to 5K treadmill program in August 2020 and kept pushing myself to further distances, running my first virtual 5K race in November 2020 then a virtual half marathon in February 2021. I later ran my first in-person race at the Santa Barbara Half Marathon in November 2021 and started looking for opportunities to run a full marathon with Boston being at the top of my list.”
What are your goals for running?: “First and foremost my goal is to stay healthy both mentally and physically. My time goal for Boston is roughly 4:30, but I’ll be happy just finishing with any time. I’m very proud of the fact I’ll go from a couch to 5K treadmill program to running the Boston Marathon in just about 20 months but after Boston I plan on continuing to push myself whether that’s another marathon or getting faster in shorter distance races like a 5K or half marathon.”
What has training been like?: “The training has been tough, going from training from a half marathon to a full is very intense with over 400 training miles in a 16-week training window. The time commitment has by far been the toughest part with long runs on Saturdays sometimes lasting three and a half hours, followed by a recovery plan after that involves rehydration, nutrition, yoga, ice baths, stretching, proper sleep, and so on. During training I’ve also dealt with the passing of my grandmother in February, who was one of my first donors, and a minor case of COVID during January, so it’s been a process navigating some unforeseen circumstances that interrupted training. I’ve also been working with Marathon Coalition coach Rick Muhr who created my training plan, hosts weekly Zoom meetings for his charity runners, and overall has been an incredible resource during a very daunting few months.”
Tell us about the charity and your connection: “The charity is The Brookline Center for Community Mental Health, a mental health center in Brookline, Mass. that provides affordable or cost-free mental health care and community-based social services.
“Throughout my life I’ve worked with therapists during episodes of major depression, social anxiety, health anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, body dysmorphia, and an eating disorder.
“The pandemic brought mental health to the forefront nationwide and looking back, I did not receive the treatment I should have as a child and that’s largely because mental health was a topic that was not as widely understood as it is now.
“When I was researching charities to run for I noticed The Brookline Center’s emphasis on helping children, including their BRYT program that helps high school students have a bridge program to return to school following a mental health crisis.
“During my adult life I’ve put a big emphasis on treating my mental health by working with therapists and I’ve noticed a drastic increase in my quality of life and self improvement.
“Therapy, paired with fitness and running has motivated me to become the best version of myself and when I saw the opportunity to combine it at all at the Boston Marathon, I knew I had to apply for a spot with Team Brookline, The Brookline Center’s marathon team.
“The Brookline Center offers reduced-fee or free mental health care to those in the Brookline area who need it and I’m thrilled that the money I’m raising will allow others who can’t afford therapy to get the help they need.”
How can people donate?: “People who would like to donate can visit my fundraising page at bit.ly/MartMarathon or through Venmo at martinfoley18 with the subject line “Boston Marathon Donation” up until a week after the marathon on April 25.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.