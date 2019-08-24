'The Day Art Met Fashion' returns

NEWBURYPORT — Anyone who has ever looked at a painting and thought “I wish I could wear that” will get a chance to do just that at the third annual “The Day Art Met Fashion” show Sept. 5.
The event will showcase paintings, photography and sculpture by members of the Newburyport Art Association, as well as pieces of clothing designed by Thierry Charlebois, president and designer of Le Galeriste in Montreal, Quebec. The clothing was inspired by the artists’ paintings.
“(Le Galeriste) takes artists’ work and turns it into clothing and then designs the clothing,” said Claudia Harris, owner of The Elephant Trunk, an upscale women’s boutique on Inn Street that is collaborating with the association for the event.
“We go through pieces of all the artists, and then we start thinking of clothing, and thinking of what would work with what,” she said.
While Charlebois has the artistic liberty to alter his designs from the content of the paintings they are based on, the items of clothing are truly inspired by the artwork.
“The artists are very excited as well to see their art be transformed into inspired clothing,” said Jessica Pappathan, the association’s executive director.
In its first year, “The Day Art Met Fashion” featured the work of a single artist, Ron Emmerling, and the event has grown from there.
This year’s collection includes 29 designs, with art by Thom Adorney, Andre Cantelmo, Nick Corvinus, Patty DeGrandpre, Paul Osborne, Catherine Davis, Ryan Kelley, Candace Mitchell, Mary Arthur Pollak, Jan Roy, Susan Spellman and Gay Tracy.
“I would say that because it’s such a unique event, there was a lot of interest in year one and a lot of interest now,” Pappathan said, adding that she feels the momentum is still building.
All clothing and artworks are for sale, and there will be a one-of-a-kind item up for auction. Charlebois will narrate the show. Champagne and light hors d’oeuvres will be served.
“It’s like a ladies afternoon with champagne and strawberries,” Harris said. “It’s just fun.”
The event always sells out, according to Pappathan, and more than half of the tickets have already been purchased.
The event be from 3 to 5 p.m. at the association, 65 Water St. Creative dress is encouraged.
Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at the association’s website, www.newburyportart.org. All ticket sales go to the association, as well as a percentage of proceeds from the clothing.