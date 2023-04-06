LAWRENCE — A cinematic era in the city is coming to an end with the demolition of the long-shuttered Showcase Cinemas off Interstate 495.
Demolition of the nearly 50,000-square-foot cinema building built in 1982 will take about six weeks. Brothers and developers Juan and Luis Yepez purchased the property for $3 million in 2018. The building was shut down for several years prior, Juan said.
The brothers are tight-lipped at this point about the next use of the property. Juan said it would not be used for housing and that jobs will be created by the redevelopment.
“We haven’t had chance yet to sit down with the city and talk about this. But it will be an improvement,” Juan said Wednesday.
Mayor Brian DePena and members of his administration plan to meet with the Yepez brothers “in two weeks for an initial review of their proposal and development scheme,” said Octavien Spanner, DePena’s senior adviser.
Spanner said city officials don’t have any plans yet “in black and white.”
Previously a complex of medical buildings and expansion of a computer business the brothers already own was considered for the site.
Another Showcase Cinemas property across the street on Winthrop Avenue (Route 114) was redeveloped into an animal hospital and Starbucks.
City Councilor Marc Laplante, the district councilor, said his hope is the property’s next use “will be high end use that will improve our city.”
“The Showcase Cinema parcel is a key property as you enter the city ... With this unsustainable housing unit spike currently impacting Lawrence, it’s of great relief to know that new housing units will not be considered there,” Laplante said.
“Of course I miss the convenience of a major movie cinema in my city. I have many good memories of bringing my family to catch some shows. I’m sure I am not alone in that opinion,” Laplante added.
For months, firefighters were posted at the Showcase building on protective details.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the buildings sprinkler and fire alarm systems were no longer functioning, and kids and people looking for shelter were getting inside the building, causing safety concerns.
“It’s too big of a risk...I’m glad it’s being torn down,” Moriarty said.
While vacant, the Showcase Cinema property being demolished was used for movie production.
In May 2017, the building was the backdrop for the comedy “Daddy’s Home 2” starring Hollywood actors Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow and Will Ferrell.
Also, during the Merrimack Valley gas explosions in September 2018 the property’s 650-space parking lot served as the command post and staging area for police, firefighters, state troopers, emergency management officials and the press.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.