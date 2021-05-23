LAWRENCE — Standing at the right side of the car looking through a passenger-side window, Lawrence Detective Marco Ayala sees the handgun tucked under the driver’s right thigh.
A woman in her 40s, the driver appears calm and tells the officer she’s unsure if her registration is in the glove box.
Ayala is yelling, telling her he can see the gun. She’s still talking as she grabs the weapon and points it directly at him.
What will Ayala do in that split second?
This scenario was part of an exercise in new de-escalation training as the Lawrence Police Department responds to a national call for action around the issue of police brutality nearly a year after Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by kneeling on his back and neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.
The goal is to equip officers with techniques that allow them to quell potentially violent situations with as little force possible.
In Lawrence, this training dovetails with a variety of community engagement initiatives designed to break down barriers between law enforcement and the people they serve.
Other aspects of the effort include an ice cream truck that police officers drive through neighborhoods in the warm months. They hand out free treats, introduce themselves to residents, and spark up everyday conversations with people under casual circumstances.
Other officers routinely visit open gym times at schools across the city, shooting hoops, scrimmaging and working out alongside local youth.
Meanwhile, two police officers are assigned specifically to work with local businesses and veterans, handling their concerns and issues, and becoming familiar with them on a daily basis.
“Anything that can help us open up that dialogue with the community,” said police Chief Roy Vasque.
Similarly, Massachusetts State Police now have a group of troopers who serve as “community liaisons.” They come off their patrols to visit communities North of Boston, meeting people, building relationships and networking.
Trooper David Rameau, who recently hosted “Coffee with a Cop” at Heav’nly Donuts in North Andover, says he wants “to be a bridge between law enforcement and the community.”
“To get to know the people we serve and to hear from them about how we can serve them better,” said Rameau, 34, who is both a trooper and a church pastor. He’s also previously held jobs as a neighborhood youth worker and a corrections officer.
Rameau acknowledged that nationally, with respect to race and policing, “there is a lot of hurt that’s starting to form into hate.”
He wants to talk about those issues “with grace and transparency,” he said.
On a Facebook post announcing his “Coffee with a Cop” event, Rameau read negative comments from some people.
What he hopes, he said, is to speak directly to those people.
“You don’t know me. I have a story,” he said. “I want them to come see me and share their story.”
He added, “To not do anything is not an option for me.”
In Lawrence, the de-escalation training area run by several officers is located in a police substation off Merrimack Street.
Specifically, its called a MILO Range — a high fidelity simulator. The virtual range does not use live fire, but rather lasers and sound to amplify the lessons.
“Our training is valuable and it’s ours. We own it,” Ayala said.
The MILO Range piggybacks on training from last summer when a mobile center — a 53-foot trailer owned by the Middlesex Sheriff’s Department — was brought to a parking lot across from the Police Department on Lowell Street so officers could virtually train to de-escalate. Live fire could be used in the trailer.
The thrust of the video-based scenarios can range anywhere from crowd control, to an emotionally disturbed person, to hostage situations.
“First and foremost we want to give our officers as much training as possible to de-escalate these high-stress situations — for the safety of everyone, including the suspects,” Vasque said.
The department recently became the first in the state selected to participate in a program with Georgetown University that promotes “peer intervention” to reduce harm among police officers.
The Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) project is a national training and support initiative “committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm.”
Vasque said being selected was an honor for the Police Department and will continue “to ensure that our officers are in the best position to serve our city.”
“Obviously being selected to participate in the ABLE project allows us to continue toward that goal and strengthens the foundation of our department. It is the expectation that our officers will interview and help fellow officers de-escalate any interaction with the public before a situation becomes volatile, which is in line with our current duty to intervene policy,” he said.
Lawrence police is among 60 other law enforcement agencies chosen for ABLE’s national rollout.
