SALEM, N.H. — Mike Stacey met his wife, June, when they were 16 and 14 respectively. He went to Central Catholic, and she attended Lawrence High. They’ve been together since 1965.
Three years ago, their lives changed when June was diagnosed with dementia.
“It’s hard, but we’ve been together since we were kids,” Stacey said. “Taking care of her is second nature.”
In the U.S. more than 11 million women are either living with dementia or caring for someone who is. Around twice as many women, compared to men, have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.
Stacey now takes care of his wife at night and on weekends. He said the job is hard, but that June is easy to take care of.
She attends Silverthorne, an adult day care center, five days a week during the day. The center is on the same campus as Salemhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The day care is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and provides a space for seniors to socialize, exercise, eat and enjoy daily activities. They often have bingo days for the group.
“This place is fantastic,” Stacey said. “People love her here, and they take care of her.”
“She’s the love of my life, so I’m not going to put her in a nursing home for as long as I’m able,” Stacey said. “If something happens to me, that’s probably when that would happen.”
Prior to her diagnosis, Stacey and June were retired for about 10 years together. They traveled a great deal, he said, visiting Maui, Italy, Florida and many more places.
They would often go up to Maine as well, to a place they owned for the past 20 years. But now it’s harder for June to enjoy that experience. Stacey said that they return, though, for day trips still.
June taught fourth grade at Methuen’s Comprehensive Grammar School for 30 years. Silverthorne plays off of her joy in being surrounded by children when she visits.
Oftentimes, younger volunteers will goof around with June and she’ll smile right back, according to Jessica Szweda, a licensed nursing assistant.
June now needs help with all her daily activities, including toileting, eating and moving around.
“She’s digressed over the last year,” Stacey said. “She’s lost the ability to speak. She can say a few words, and she can know who you are, we think. She has to have total care.”
Szweda said it’s important to ensure that everyone at Silverthorne, including June, feels they have a purpose. She said that the six staff members are really able to make her laugh.
“She knows with just touch and looks,” Szweda said. “It really brightens her day up...It’s all just to bring joy to them.”
