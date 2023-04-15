LAWRENCE — The Boston Strangler’s serial killings have baffled authorities for 60 years.
Twentieth Century Studios and Hulu released “Boston Strangler” last month, reigniting interest in the mystery and uncertainty surrounding the strangling of 13 women in the Boston area, which included two Lawrence victims.
The film chronicles the true-crime story of single or widowed women raped and strangled in their homes from 1962 to 1964.
The killings followed a pattern.
Authorities thought the victims knew their murderer, or willingly let the person in before being attacked.
An article of clothing, usually a nylon stocking, was used to strangle most of the women.
While 11 murders were in Boston or neighboring suburbs, two 1963 killings in Lawrence are associated with the Boston Strangler.
The Lawrence murders were separated by eight months — with two more killings in the Boston area between them.
The Lawrence Eagle-Tribune reported a city-wide hunt for a “mentally depraved person,” after a woman was found stabbed, beaten and strangled on March 6, 1963.
Mary Brown, 68, was found dead on the floor of her second-story apartment at 319 Park St.
She is regarded as the Boston Strangler’s ninth victim.
Patrolmen discovered her body after reports that Brown wasn’t seen for a few days. They had to break into her locked apartment.
When police entered, Brown was nearly nude with her stockings rolled to her ankles. A towel was stuffed in her mouth, bruises colored her throat, and a carving fork was jammed into her chest.
Multiple skull fractures were caused by a blunt instrument that investigators never found.
The official cause of death was blunt-force head trauma and a brain laceration. Investigators said she was stabbed postmortem.
An autopsy later confirmed multiple bone fractures in her neck caused by strangulation.
Neighbors at the time painted a picture of the quiet life Brown led.
The widow lived at the apartment for 20 years, but had been alone for about 10 to 15 years at the time of her murder.
She had few visitors and always questioned who knocked on the door before inviting anyone in. That led police to believe she would not have welcomed a stranger.
Another strangling eight months later led to speculation that the Boston Strangler was in Lawrence again.
Joann Graff’s body was found nude, sprawled across a freshly made bed in her third-story apartment at 54 Essex St. on Nov. 24, 1963, a day after she was strangled to death.
“Two nylon stockings and one leg of a pair of leotards were found knotted tightly around her neck,” The Lawrence Eagle-Tribune reported on Nov. 25, 1963.
Graff was 22 years old.
She is regarded as the Boston Strangler’s 12th victim.
Graff was likely caught by surprise, according to authorities. There were few indications of any type of struggle — even the bed “had scarcely been disturbed.”
Two men seen around the mixed-use apartment building around the time of the murder were suspects. But there were no definitive leads after witnesses were questioned.
An autopsy confirmed her death was by strangulation. There was little bruising on her body, except a bite mark on her breast.
Graff moved to Lawrence from Chicago only a few months before her murder.
Friends, co-workers and neighbors told police back in 1963 that she was a talented pattern designer and religious woman who taught Sunday school.
Like Brown, authorities believed Graff knew her murderer after neighbors confirmed that the young woman always kept her door locked.
More investigative teams came to Lawrence after Graff’s strangling showed a striking resemblance to that of Evelyn Corbin, a 58-year-old woman strangled by nylons in her Salem home in August 1963.
Lawrence police Capt. James Glynn noted similarities in Graff’s death to the other reported murders in Massachusetts, but stood firmly that the Lawrence murder was not connected.
He viewed it as a local crime, only similar in that the body was found nude and strangled.
The murders of Brown and Graff remain open cases today.
Lawrence police Det. Thomas Cuddy said, to his knowledge, the department has not received any recent tips on either Lawrence strangling.
The latest feature film has not produced new leads.
“The longer they are cold, the harder they get to solve,” Cuddy said.
Although it is not impossible for evidence to one day emerge, Cuddy emphasized cases of this nature and age are more likely to remain unsolved without two things: DNA evidence and a later-in-life confession.
He said his department recently solved a 1980s cold case because of DNA evidence.
Albert DeSalvo, a blue-collar worker and married man from Malden, confessed to 13 killings in 1965 while at Bridgewater State Hospital.
DeSalvo was never charged in connection to any of them.
He was convicted of separate sexual assaults and robberies in 1967 and committed to Walpole State Prison, where he was later stabbed to death by a prison inmate in 1973.
Former Lawrence Eagle-Tribune City Editor George Gelineau wrote in a Nov. 27, 1973, article following DeSalvo’s death that even 10 years after the murders, it was unclear if DeSalvo committed the two local murders — or the other 11.
Gelineau recalled then- Assistant Attorney General Donald Conn’s doubts.
Conn believed DeSalvo killed Brown, but not Graff. He felt DeSalvo’s details about the scene from Brown’s murder were “100 percent correct in every detail,” but that DeSalvo appeared to think too hard recalling Graff.
Former Lawrence police Chief Charles Hart in 1973 said DeSalvo didn’t commit either Lawrence crime. He said DeSalvo was coached on the details.
Another Tribune article said Lawrence police never had a chance to question DeSalvo about Brown or Graff.
The last major break in the Boston Strangler cases emerged in 2013, when DNA from DeSalvo’s nephew linked DeSalvo to the 13th and final victim, 19-year-old Mary Sullivan.
DeSalvo’s body was exhumed in Peabody and linked to Sullivan’s murder.
While DNA evidence was used to connect DeSalvo to one of the 13 murders, it has not yielded any other leads.
There have been many theories throughout the years that the Boston Strangler serial killings involved multiple suspects.
Anyone else who might have committed any of the murders would be 60 years or older. There’s a chance a shot at confession has passed.
Although DeSalvo confessed in detail to all killings, it has never been proven he committed the other 12 stranglings.
Like the Lawrence cases, the Boston Strangler murders remain unsolved and open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.