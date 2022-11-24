The wild North Andover neighbors have yet to make it in the door.
For generations they have tried.
Each new clutch of eggs hatch and the poults transform to jakes and jennies and join the rafter bent on storming the entrance.
For years, they have made the edges of The Eagle-Tribune’s 12-acre lot their home, frequenting the grounds and occasionally bellying up to the glass entryway.
They grow especially venturesome in fall as the birds assemble themselves into tough units led by dominant males and females to survive the coming winter.
Wild turkeys have grown comfy in parks and yards across the commonwealth.
It seems our state game bird — the honor was conferred in 1991 — has become accustomed to humans.
But have humans become accustomed to them?
It depends on whom you ask, say those who work with wildlife.
North Andover and other Merrimack Valley people tend to be, on the balance, pro-turkey, as are residents in the state as a whole. But pockets of robust opposition remain.
In densely settled locales where the big, black-and-bronze birds get overly habituated and regularly hang out on roofs, porch railings and decks, some people would just as soon see them on the Thanksgiving table alongside their tamer counterparts.
“Aunt Viv, please slide the wild turkey giblets and gravy this way. Uncle Bob, leave me a little of that wild turkey neck.”
In fact, the state holds turkey hunting seasons in the spring and fall.
For the last five years, about 2,900 turkeys have been bagged in the spring, and about 200 a year in the fall, a less popular season, according to MassWildlife statistics.
In 2022, during spring, 2,758 turkeys were bagged — 2,240 adult males, 508 jakes, and 10 bearded hens — and in 2021, in the spring, 2,924 were taken statewide, 157 in Essex County.
In a talk this week, state wildlife biologist David Scarpitti, a turkey specialist and hunter, ballparked the birds’ statewide population at 35,000 — a healthy number considering none roamed the Bay State just 50 years ago.
The last turkey from the state’s once thriving native flocks gobbled its farewell in 1851, at the region’s clear-cutting peak. Turkey numbers nosedived due to deforestation and persistent hunting.
The feather-some birds —they sport an estimated 6,000 feathers — vanished from New England’s landscape for more than a century.
They mounted their great comeback in the 1970s when 37 birds from western New York were transplanted to the Beartown State Forest in the Berkshires, state game officials said.
The birds’ offspring were subsequently released elsewhere in the Commonwealth, thereby catapulting the eastern wild turkey, Meleagris gallopavo silvestris, to success.
The father of Massachusetts turkey restoration is Jim Cardoza, a wildlife biologist for 40 years in the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, from 1969 to 2009, said the division’s Marion Larson.
Cardoza was inducted into the New England Turkey Hunting Hall of Fame five years ago.
Stand still, don’t run
Nationwide, wild turkeys live in every state but Alaska, numbering an estimated 7 million.
That’s close to the number of turkeys — 10 million — thought to have roamed the land before the arrival of Europeans, according to the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Today, the rejuvenated turkey population can be formidable.
Every so often, assertive males, with their colorful heads, stick legs and desire to be dominant, will chase after people who have fled.
Scarpitti advises people not to run from the birds. Take a stand and make noises.
If the birds are a persistent bother or people are worried about them, he advises them to carry an umbrella and shoo them away.
Turkeys will on occasion rush glass doors, dark-colored cars, shiny hubcaps and windows.
They are attacking their own reflection, thinking they are taking on a challenger to their turf, he says.
Several years ago, an Eagle-Tribune employee, Joni Ouellette, took a picture of a turkey troop lined up at the glass doors.
“As if they were waiting to come in,” she said.
Ouellette said she liked seeing the birds but was glad not to have encountered them up close.
“They are kind of intimidating,” she said.
Home invasion
Male wild turkeys, toms, range from 16 to 25 pounds. Females, hens, weigh about half that amount, from 9 to 12 pounds.
The birds can fly. At night they roost in trees to avoid their few predators, including coyotes and bobcats.
Males have some peculiar features: a snood — a fleshy flap that covers the beak; a spur on back of their feet; and a protruding, curved growth from the chest called a beard.
We’ve been told by an town animal control officer that North Andover residents and wild turkeys tend to get along without too much friction, at least compared to more densely settled areas.
There are exceptions.
The town’s former animal control officer, Kathryn Kozikowski, started work in North Andover in the spring of 2018.
She’s been working in Andover since 2021, but when back in North Andover, she had been on the job a couple weeks when she was dispatched to respond to a report of a big turkey running inside a home.
The turkey had crashed through a window. The resident was in a panic.
Kozikowski found the turkey roosting on the sofa. She tossed a blanket around his head and hauled him outside where he started flapping his wings. She let go and he made tracks, no worse for the wear.
As a rule, people in these parts enjoy seeing wild turkeys, she said.
The animal control officer fielded about a call a month from people with questions or concerns about the birds.
She has gotten fewer turkey inquiries in Andover, perhaps because of the abundance of wooded areas. Occasionally, someone will report a bird sitting by their house, thinking they are injured. Typically, though, it’s because the turkey laid its eggs by the house.
North Andover, at 26 square miles and with a human population of 31,000, has a good amount of open space, leaving room for turkeys and people to coexist, Kozikowski said earlier.
Contrast that with Arlington, where she was an animal control officer previously. It has a larger population, 43,000 people, and is only about 5 square miles and Kozikowski received turkey calls daily, often from people who thought the birds were a nuisance.
“I find people enjoy seeing them, but there are those on both sides of the fence,” she said.
Several springs ago, a Jamaica Plain caller reported that wild turkeys had learned the garbage pick-up schedule. Each week on trash day, the birds would move up and down the street scavenging from barrels.
Don’t feed the birds
Scarpitti said The Eagle Tribune’s lot, with its mixture of open space, strips of woods and bordering subdivisions, is kind of a microcosm of eastern Massachusetts turkey habitat.
With turkeys, it all comes down to where they can find food.
Scarpitti will restate the mantra, “Do not feed the turkeys,” until he is blue in the face (one of the colors a turkey’s head turns; when excited they go from red to white to blue).
Many residents feed the birds inadvertently, he says, when birdseed spills from backyard feeders.
A 15-pound bird eats about five pounds of food a week.
Turkeys are resourceful. They eat seeds, acorns, grasses, berries, insects, worms — even snakes or an occasional toad, frog or salamander.
They find many of these selections on The Eagle Tribune campus, where the group has grown since last year’s five birds frequented the grounds.
We spotted 10 of them on a recent day. They were holding court near the entrance, on and along the wood railing that marks the edge of the parking lot.
They tend to disappear during the newspaper’s food drive, held the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
“The turkeys didn’t want to come out for the food drive,” Melanie Schindler, of the circulation department, told us in 2019, at a pre-pandemic food drive.
Would the newspaper’s employees miss the birds if they no longer came around?
Yes.
Every day someone is talking about the turkeys. Even when they are not around.
Especially when they are not around, and it’s near Thanksgiving.
With food prices what they are maybe the birds know it’s best to make themselves scarce.
