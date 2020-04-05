The quest for toilet paper challenges merchants, consumers

Where has all the toilet paper gone?
Most of it's probably stashed away in the cellars of hoarders. Not so long ago, you could go to Market Basket, Stop & Shop or other supermarkets and get all sorts of "bath tissue," as the big stores call it.
Like just about everybody else, I have encountered frustration when attempting to purchase this vital supply. A couple of Sundays ago, I checked out a few stores in my hometown of Ipswich.
Shaw's Supermarket on Route 1A, just a short walk from my house, had empty shelves in the toilet paper section. Ditto for CVS and Cumberland Farms.
Family Dollar Store on Market Street? Forget it. The Richdale on the other side of the street? Yet another empty shelf.
I was devastated — and starting to panic. As I began the drive back to my house, I passed DJ's Variety, a small neighborhood store on Washington Street.
What have I got to lose? I parked my car, went into the store and looked around.
"What are you looking for?" the clerk asked.
"(Ahem), toilet paper," I answered.
"I've got one roll left," he said.
"I'll take it," I said.
He went to a back room and returned with a wrapped roll of Scott tissue, the deluxe stuff.
"Dollar 99," the clerk said.
I gave him two dollar bills — and didn't have the audacity to demand my penny.
Two days later, I ventured on another quest for the elusive tissue. Again, I checked Shaw's, CVS, Cumberland Farms, Family Dollar. Struck out again.
Then I went to Richdale. Eureka! Several packages of Cottonelle, each with four rolls, were on the shelf. I happily snagged one, paid, I think, $6.38, and headed home.
After encountering more empty shelves, as I'm sure you readers have, I decided it was time for a thorough investigation. We need to find out why all of these stores are out of toilet paper.
At Stop & Shop on Route 114 in North Andover, I asked why there was no toilet paper. A supervisor gave me a number for the corporate office. After being on hold for more than half an hour, I finally spoke to someone. Someone, who was in Phoenix, told me another someone would call me back.
I have yet to receive that call.
Last Friday, I went to CVS, right next to The Eagle-Tribune — and again was greeted by empty shelves where the toilet paper usually resides.
I was given a number for the CVS headquarters, spent close to an hour on hold and finally gave up.
The next stop was Town Mart Mobil on Route 114. I saw three large rolls on a shelf — but they were made for a smaller spindle than the household product.
The E Market and Tony's convenience stores on Parker Street had none.
Miguel Perez, owner of the Esmy Market, said he had been out of toilet paper for two weeks.
"When I order it, they don't have it," he said of his efforts to get the product delivered.
I finally struck gold when I visited the R. Arias Market, 66 Market St.
"What are you looking for?" asked a very friendly clerk, Pedro Rivera.
"Toilet paper," I said.
"Right up here," he said, pointing to a shelf with a wide variety of the coveted product: single rolls, packages with multiple rolls, what a wonderful sight!
I selected a package of Elegant tissue, with four rolls.
I paid $3.50, give or take a few cents. Wow! Compared to my last two purchases, this is a deal.
I asked Rivera if the store has had more customers in search of toilet paper.
"It has been about the same," he said.
At any rate, I thanked Rivera — and I also extended my gratitude to Arias. If his supply of the product gets bought out because of this column, however, I will have to take responsibility.
As for customers in general, stop hoarding — and that includes yours truly. Now that my family and I have an ample supply of toilet paper, I vow to not purchase another roll until we have only two or three remaining.
This is an occasional column about coping with the coronavirus pandemic.