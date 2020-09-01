HAVERHILL — The Rev. James Broderick, popular longtime pastor of St. George's Catholic Church in Haverhill, has died. He was 94.
"He died peacefully (Monday) morning at the Regina Cleri residence for retired priests in Boston,'' said a Facebook posting from the Rev. Tim Harrison, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Newburyport where Broderick lived for years in retirement.
Broderick served as pastor of St. George's in Haverhill for several years until it closed in 1998 as part of a merger of four small neighborhood churches into one parish, which is now All Saints Church.
When that merger happened, Broderick went into semi-retirement and lived at Sacred Hearts Parish in Bradford where he occasionally said Masses. He later moved to Immaculate Conception Church in Newburyport, where he lived in retirement as senior priest in residence from 2004 until he moved to the Regina Cleri home in 2016, also occasionally saying Masses there. When his health began failing, he moved to the Regina Cleri home, where he lived until his death.
Broderick was very close to his parishioners, calling each of them by first name he they approached him in line to receive communion during Masses. It was not unusual for him to take a crying baby in his arms during a Mass, quiet the child and continue saying Mass with the child over his shoulder.
Broderick's body will lie in state for calling hours on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Burial will be private in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Newburyport.
Arrangements are by H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Bradford-Haverhill.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Broderick's memory may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green St., Newburyport, MA, 01950, or St. Vincent de Paul Society, 42 Green St., Newburyport, MA 01950.
