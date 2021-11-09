LONDONDERRY — After a pandemic break, the Holiday Fair and Cookie Walk/Basket Raffle returned to the Londonderry Senior Center on Saturday, giving shoppers a chance to get a big head start on holiday planning and gift buying.
“Our seniors have really missed having a chance to get together. Now that the pandemic has allowed us to get somewhat back to normal, it was time to bring back the holiday fair,” said Bonnie Ritvo, president of Londonderry Senior Citizens Inc. “The fundraising committee has been working hard to bring the annual tradition back this year.”
Local artisans and crafters were on hand to sell their products and gifts, and the popular cookie walk also returned, with tables full of cookies of all kinds to help ring in the season.
A variety of local businesses and individuals donated themed baskets to be raffled during the fair.
More than 20 baskets were set to be awarded to the winners. Previous themed baskets have included lottery tickets, toys, wine and gift certificates to restaurants.
For information about the Londonderry Senior Center, call 603-432-8554.