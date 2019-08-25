NEWBURYPORT — Almost 50 years ago, Newburyport youngsters Kerry and Kelly Welch were walking home on High Street from Immaculate Conception with an umbrella over their heads and smiles on their faces. The moment was captured by then Daily News of Newburyport photographer Bill Lane in what he called an homage to the famous 1946 photo "The Walk to Paradise Garden."
"I was working for the newspaper then and pretty sure we used it on the front page. But I liked the picture so much I have it hanging on my wall and I've made copies of it many times," Lane said recently.
W. Eugene Smith's "The Walk to Paradise Garden" shows two small children walking hand-in-hand into the woods behind his home.
Earlier this month, Lane spent about 10 minutes recreating his photo with the same, albeit older, smiling faces of Kelly Welch and Kerry Nolan.
"It was 50 years ago, that's what's magical about it, it's 50 years old," Lane said.
Smitten with the idea of celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of his favorite photos, Lane began tracking down the sisters. He started by asking people he knew in Newburyport. That quickly led to him finding Kerry Nolan in Salisbury. She then reached out to her Boston-based sister, who also agreed to the shoot.
"Oh my God, it was great. It sure brought back some memories," Kelly Welch said.
The original photo, she said, came as a complete surprise. The two were walking back from Immaculate Conception to their High Street home and were approached by Lane who told them he took their photos. But the sisters had already noticed the 20-something Lane aiming his camera at them. Their smiles captured on film were based on wondering who was shooting their photo, according to Welch.
"A lot of people, including friends still have it," Welch said.
The three of them reunited at the corner of High and Lime streets on Aug. 8. However, the photo shoot took place on the other side of High Street. Lane shot the images in color and then converted them to black and white before uploading the photos onto Facebook.
"It was really fun," Welch said.
Getting such a picture-perfect recreation took some work and a bit of luck, Lane said. The sisters were able to snag an umbrella that matched the one in the original photos along with rain gear that came close.
"The girls actually went out and got an umbrella to match one that was in the old picture and I think they got new raincoats too," Lane said.
According to Welch, her sister was able to track down similar raincoats and an umbrella online, most likely from Macy's Department Store.
The only thing missing was rain.
"The sun came out, so I had to use the shade of the trees when they were walking towards me," Lane said, regarding the recreation.
