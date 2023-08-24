HAVERHILL — Thieves reportedly stole a city-owned, locked metal chest containing tools and landscaping equipment and also damaged a large, locked plastic box that protects irrigation controls at Mill Brook Park.
Ralph Basiliere, chairman of the city's Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission, said he discovered the theft and damages Thursday morning during one of his daily maintenance visits to the park, where in 2020 the city installed a memorial to those who served in the Vietnam War.
Basiliere said he was incensed at the theft and the damages, which he estimates total as much as $8,000, and hopes police will track down the culprits.
"I'm howling mad and after speaking with other commission members, we decided that neighbors and the commission aren't giving up one inch of this park to these scoundrels," he said.
He said the locked metal chest of the kind you might find at a construction site contained six, 150-foot commercial grade extension cords used during functions at the park and are valued at $200 each; tree spikes for the next two seasons; a dozen high-flow sprinkler heads valued at $100 each, a battery powered drill and hedge trimmer; commercial grade shovels, rakes, a hoe and an axe, and other tools.
He said the lock may have been too difficult to break, so the thieves took the entire metal box.
"It's a big hit for us and will set us back in terms of maintenance and being able to hold functions for veterans," Basiliere said. "The thieves also took several slabs of granite, a commercial grade wheelbarrow that was chained to an electrical box and also took several bags of polymeric sand used to fill paver joints."
He said he believes the thieves used a battery powered saw to cut through the metal chain, which they took as well.
All of the equipment and supplies were purchased with grant money and donations, he said.
"They also damaged a $2,000 locked hot box that protects the electrical and plumbing controls for our irrigation system," he said. "They probably broke it open thinking there was something inside they could take."
Basiliere said he believes the thieves drove through the park on their way in or out and left tire tracks, and that they left in a hurry as they left behind a few personal items he won't identify, but which he said police seized as possible evidence.
"I believe their vehicle was leaking gas, as they left behind a puddle of gas along the curb," he said about the thieves. "We believe the theft and the damages happened in the wee hours of the morning under cover of darkness, as neighbors keep a close watch over this park."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police Detective Conor Rogier at 978-373-1212, ext. 1590.
