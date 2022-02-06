Sunday, Feb. 6
Girls Basketball
Pelham at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 12:15 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 12:15 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
Boys Basketball
Triton at Wilmington, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Malden at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Salem at Goffstown, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Timberlane at Alvirne, 12:15 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Timberlane at Alvirne, 12:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 5:30 p.m.; Peabody at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Andover at Cambridge, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Cambridge at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Matignon, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Boys Basketball
Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; CATS Academy at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Proctor Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Timberlane at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Brooks at St Marks, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Kimball Union, 4:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 4:50 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Archbishop Williams, 7:10 p.m.; Methuen at Minuteman, 8 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 8:20 p.m.; Bow at Windham, 8:40 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Holderness, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Cambridge, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Waltham, 7 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Acton-Boxborough, 8 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Berkshire, 2:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 4 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Berkshire, 2:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Central Catholic at Methuen, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 7 p.m.; Timberlane at Concord, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Girls Gymnastics
North Andover at Salem; Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Timberlane at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Timberlane at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball
Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips at Dexter Southfield School, 5 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Milton Academy at Phillips, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 3 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 3 p.m.; Boston University Academy at Phillips, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Rivers, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Williston, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Beaver Country Day at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 3 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Salem at Bedford; Pinkerton at Hanover, 4:20 p.m.; St. George’s at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Oyster River at Timberlane, 7:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 7:50 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen at Chelmsford, 4:30 p.m.; Brooks at St. George’s, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Kingswood, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Williston, 4:45 p.m.; Andover at King Philip, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Phillips at Boston University Academy, 11:30 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Winnacunnet at Salem, 9 a.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball
Triton at Wilmington, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Malden at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Salem at Goffstown, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Timberlane at Alvirne, 12:15 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Timberlane at Alvirne, 12:15 p.m.