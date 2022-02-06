220121-et-cru-MethuenBoysHoop-8.jpg

Methuen’s Josh Kiwanuka and Haverhill’s Patrick Roche battle for the ball. Methuen defeated Haverhill in boys basketball action Friday night.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Sunday, Feb. 6

Girls Basketball

Pelham at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 12:15 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 12:15 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Boys Basketball

Triton at Wilmington, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Malden at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Salem at Goffstown, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Timberlane at Alvirne, 12:15 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Timberlane at Alvirne, 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Boys Basketball

Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 5:30 p.m.; Peabody at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Andover at Cambridge, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Cambridge at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Matignon, 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Boys Basketball

Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; CATS Academy at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Proctor Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Timberlane at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Brooks at St Marks, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Kimball Union, 4:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 4:50 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Archbishop Williams, 7:10 p.m.; Methuen at Minuteman, 8 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 8:20 p.m.; Bow at Windham, 8:40 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Brooks at Holderness, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Cambridge, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Waltham, 7 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Acton-Boxborough, 8 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Phillips at Berkshire, 2:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 4 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Phillips at Berkshire, 2:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Central Catholic at Methuen, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 7 p.m.; Timberlane at Concord, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Girls Gymnastics

North Andover at Salem; Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Timberlane at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Timberlane at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball

Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Phillips at Dexter Southfield School, 5 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Milton Academy at Phillips, 6:15 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Andover, 3 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Andover, 3 p.m.; Boston University Academy at Phillips, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Boys Basketball

Brooks at Rivers, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Williston, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Beaver Country Day at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 3 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Salem at Bedford; Pinkerton at Hanover, 4:20 p.m.; St. George’s at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Oyster River at Timberlane, 7:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 7:50 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Methuen at Chelmsford, 4:30 p.m.; Brooks at St. George’s, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Kingswood, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Williston, 4:45 p.m.; Andover at King Philip, 7 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Phillips at Boston University Academy, 11:30 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Winnacunnet at Salem, 9 a.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 9 a.m.

