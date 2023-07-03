Although heavy downpours drenched the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire on Sunday, communities such as Windham beat the rain by holding their Fourth of July celebrations well before the holiday.
Thousands gathered at Windham High School on Thursday night to enjoy a dazzling fireworks show complete with several food trucks. Many people turned out in their red, white and blue attire.
Communities such as Haverhill were not as lucky and had to postpone their holiday celebrations. Haverhill’s fireworks show scheduled for Sunday night has been moved to Wednesday night at Riverside Park.
