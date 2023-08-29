LAWRENCE — The 51st annual Lebanese Mahrajan will be hosted by St. Anthony Maronite Church at 145 Amesbury St. from Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 3.
Festival attendees can enjoy free entry to homemade Lebanese food and pastries, hookah, raffles, arts and crafts and folkloric and belly dancing.
“What’s special about it is that it’s a family event,” said the Rev. Eli Mikhael, the pastor at St. Anthony Maronite. “You have the night filled with folkloric dancing, live bands and music.”
The event will also hold free cooking and belly dancing classes. Food served throughout the weekend is completely homemade.
“What makes it very special is everything is made at home from scratch,” Mikhael said. “They’re rolling the baklava.”
Mahrajan means festival or carnival in Arabic. Mahragan can also mean the popular genre of Egyptian folk music. Typically, the music is played at big events and is heavily auto-tuned and EDM-focused.
There will be thousands of participants, according to Mikhael. He said people are traveling from Florida and North Carolina to name a few.
Mikhael said each year the group tries to add in new aspects to the event. The festival’s arts and crafts will be new this year. There will be engravings and people can get whatever they like onto bowties.
Live entertainment throughout the festival will highlight Brigitte Yaghi, Chadi Naddaf and Ghada Derbas,
Yaghi, 35, is a Lebanese pop singer and actress. She finished in fifth place in SuperStar, the Arabic version of American Idol.
Montreal star singer Naddaf has brought iconic Arabic music to life in many different communities.
Ghada performs at events in North America for all Arabic communities, ranging from Lebanese to Moroccan, Kuwaiti and Egyptian. She has performed at international and national festivals and has also anchored radio stations.
On Sunday, Mikhael said the group runs competitions. One will be to see who is the fastest at making tabbouleh, a salad made mostly of chopped parsley, tomatoes, bulgur and onion.
The event is also community-centric, funded by donations, according to Mikhael, and some of the money goes to support families in need, assisting the children with going to school or getting lunch.
“You cannot close your heart to people in need,” Mikhael said. “We support our community.”
The event will run from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. On Saturday, Sept. 2, it will be held from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday’s festival will be from noon to midnight.
To watch a video of what can be expected throughout the weekend, visit stanthonylawrence.org/annual-mahrajan-festival.
