NORTH ANDOVER — Sections of the Merrimack Valley were hit by heavy rains and high winds Friday afternoon that lasted for more than an hour, leaving drivers seeking cover, roads closed, trees and wires down and thousands of homes and businesses without power.
Police and fire departments scrambled to react to the storm, as calls of “no mutual aid” played over police scanners. Streets flooded, trees were knocked over and power lines were down.
“We have many calls to take care of,” an North Andover police dispatcher said.
No other police departments were able to take handle calls immediately due to the number of calls coming in on emergency lines.
A car was reported as stuck under a tree at 3:55 p.m. on Route 125, forcing the road to shut down.
Haverhill also saw trees and wires down on 10th Avenue. A tree around 130 Shawsheen Road in Andover fell, blocking both sides, of the busy thoroughfare. Police barricaded the road to keep the public away.
Throughout the region, there were multiple reports of poles down, trees down, power out and roads closed.
Around 11,000 customers in Andover, 2,500 in North Andover and 6,400 in Lawrence lost power at about 3:45 p.m., according to National Grid. The Eagle-Tribune building, at 100 Turnpike St. in North Andover, was among those without power.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 3:35 p.m., and remained in effect until 11 p.m.
“At 3:10 p.m. EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pelham to North Andover to near Weston, moving northeast at 45 mph,” the alert said.
The warning said to expect up to 60 mile per hour wind gusts and quarter-size hail. The impact from the hail could cause damage to vehicles, and wind damage could be expected to roofs, siding and trees.
“For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the alert said. “Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.”
The storm warning encompasses Middlesex and Essex counties, including Gloucester, Lawrence and Lowell.
