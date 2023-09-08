NORTH ANDOVER — Sections of the Merrimack Valley were hit by heavy rain and high winds Friday afternoon that lasted for more than an hour, forcing drivers to seek cover while also closing roads, downing trees and wires, and leaving thousands of homes and businesses without electricity.
Police and fire departments scrambled to react to the storm, as streets flooded trees toppled over.
“We have many calls to take care of,” said a North Andover police dispatcher.
Police departments were deluged with calls coming in on emergency lines.
A car was reported stuck under a tree at 3:55 p.m. on Route 125, forcing the road to be shut down. Blocked roads around Andover impeded the end of the work-day commute.
Haverhill also saw trees and wires down on 10th Avenue. A tree around 130 Shawsheen Road in Andover fell, blocking both sides of the busy thoroughfare. Police barricaded the road to keep the public away.
Residents of the TGM Andover Park apartments in Lawrence worked to remove debris and downed trees from the entrance to the complex.
Another nearby downed tree caused High Street to be completely impassable and backing up traffic.
"It's very surprising," said Ritika Jain, who lives directly across from the downed tree on High Street. "All of a sudden without warning."
"I didn't expect such a big tree to fall down," added Aarush Jain, 13.
The town of Andover posted an emergency alert on its website and on social media urging residents to stay indoors until the situation improves and if travel is necessary to use "extreme caution." The alert also reported that "several major roads and secondary roads" were impassable and that there were "widespread reports of live wires across roads and sidewalks."
The town stated that 911 calls were being "prioritized based on life and safety."
Around 11,000 customers in Andover, 2,500 in North Andover and 6,400 in Lawrence lost power at about 3:45 p.m., according to National Grid. The Eagle-Tribune building, at 100 Turnpike St. in North Andover, was among those without power.
While Lawrence received little flooding, Fire Chief Brian Moriarty reported "numerous trees and wires down" and a building fire on Sunset Street.
He said the fire was extinguished but not before causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. He added it was "salvageable" and going to "need some work." Moriarty said the fire was caused when a tree came down on a wire.
He added that the department received mutual aid from Lowell and Methuen fire departments.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 3:35 p.m., and remained in effect until 11 p.m.
“At 3:10 p.m. EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pelham to North Andover to near Weston, moving northeast at 45 mph,” the alert said.
The warning said to expect up to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. The impact from the hail could cause damage to vehicles, and wind damage could be expected to roofs, siding and trees.
“For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the alert said. “Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.”
The storm warning encompassed Middlesex and Essex counties, including Gloucester, Lawrence and Lowell.
