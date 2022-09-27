BOSTON — More than 11,000 mailed ballots were rejected by local election clerks in the recent state primary because they arrived too late or contained errors, according to state election officials.
More than 1 million ballots were cast in the Sept. 6 vote, when a Republican gubernatorial primary and several contested local races drove turnout, according to Secretary of State Bill Galvin's office. That included 480,255 mail ballots, or about 45.6% of the votes cast.
But 11,412 of the ballots sent through the mail or dropped off at local city and town halls were rejected, accounting for about 2.3% of those cast.
A majority of those, or 8,087, were rejected because they arrived "too late" to be counted, according to Galvin's office. Others were rejected because of voters' mistakes, such as failing to sign the ballot. At least 1,039 ballots were marked as "failed delivery" by the Postal Service after being returned to local election officials.
Rejections of mailed ballots were reported in nearly every city and town, ranging from a handful to several hundred in Boston and other major cities.
Another 32 ballots were rejected because the voter who cast the mailed ballot died before Election Day, according to Galvin's office.
Locally, Newburyport reported the highest number of rejected ballots, or 161 of the 1,765 cast by mail.
Several other communities had close to 100 rejected ballots, including Lynn, Beverly, Marblehead, Haverhill, Lawrence, and Andover.
Galvin spokeswoman Deb O'Malley said state election officials determined that Newburyport had a higher number than other communities because at least 100 mail ballots were rejected after the people who cast them showed up on Election Day to vote in person. The rejected ballots were listed as "already voted."
The state's 4.8 million voters were sent applications that could be used to request ballots for the Sept. 6 primary and Nov. 8 general election. The mass-mailing of applications was required under a new state law that made mail and expanded early voting permanent options.
Ahead of the primary, election officials received more than 700,000 requests for mail-in ballots, including 576,000 Democratic and 124,000 Republican ballots.
The ballots had to be returned to town or city halls by the time the polls closed Tuesday night to be counted.
Large-scale mail-in voting is authorized under the recently approved VOTES Act, which made permanent emergency rules during the pandemic that allows registered citizens to vote by mail for any federal, state or local primary election. It previously was allowed only for absentee ballots.
In the Sept. 1, 2020, primary, the state's first foray into large-scale voting by mail, nearly 18,000 absentee or mailed ballots were rejected by local election clerks, according to preliminary election results.
A majority of those rejected — or 8,419 ballots — arrived “too late” to be counted, according to Galvin’s office. Others were rejected because of voters’ mistakes, such as failing to sign the ballot.
In the 2018 state election, about 5.8% of absentee ballots were rejected. Two years earlier, it was about 3.3% of ballots arriving by mail.
Voters get more time to turn in mail ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, when they go to the polls to elect a new governor, attorney general, auditor and decide other statewide and legislative races. Ballots postmarked by Election Day can be counted as late as Nov. 12, state election officials say.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.