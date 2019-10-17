More than 2,000 customers are left without power Thursday in Andover, Methuen, and Haverhill on the West Newbury line after rain and strong winds swept through in the early morning.
Additional small, isolated outages are dotted across Lawrence, North Andover and across the border in New Hampshire between Plaistow and Hampstead.
Northern Essex Community College's Haverhill campus will delay opening until 10 a.m. because of the power outage.
See the National Grid outage map
Methuen police were responding to multiple reports of trees down on homes, blocking roads and damaging utility lines.
current situation on Vermont St via @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/Eveb99y6EY— Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) October 17, 2019
The National Weather Service reported wind gusts in Lawrence up to 54 mph as the storm moved through the area.
National Grid’s electrical outage map lists the estimated restoration time as 9:15 a.m. for the larger outages in Andover, Methuen and Haverhill, though the map said no crews had been assigned to those areas as of 5:45 a.m.