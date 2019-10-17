North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 54F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.