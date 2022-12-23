Thousands without power as storm moves through Valley, Southern NH

Thousands are without power after violent winds driven by a storm charging across New England lashed the region Thursday night into Friday morning.
The storm resulted in dozens of downed trees and numerous power outages.
At 11 a.m. National Grid had received reports of 1,002 power outages effecting 5,299 customers in Andover, 2,894 in North Andover, 5,090 in Haverhill, 1,341 in Lawrence and 4,338 in Methuen.
"We're still in the assessment phase right now," said Christine Milligan, a spokesperson for National Grid. "Our early focus is on public safety. We're going on 911 emergency calls" and monitoring facilities such as hospitals.
"Right now we're seeing a lot of wires down because of tree damage," Milligan said.
She said that, during heavy, sustained winds, crews had to wait until the winds died down before it was safe for personnel in bucket trucks to elevate lifts to do repairs.
NORTH ANDOVER
In North Andover, Police Lt. Eric Foulds said power was out to a third of the town's residents as of 10 a.m.
Although there were multiple road closures earlier in the day, he said access was restored to all but two roads as Johnson and Salem streets remained impassable. While the rain is expected to subside Friday, Foulds said the strong winds will continue throughout the day, possibly intensifying as a cold front crashes through New England this afternoon and into the evening.
With the ground saturated from rain, Foulds said the continued onslaught of 40-50 mile-per-hour winds could easily bring down more trees.
"We're just trying to make it through the day, we're at the mercy of Mother Nature," he said. "She's going to call the shots and we're going to respond accordingly."
Fire Chief John Weir said a tree crashed through the roof of a home on Rt. 114. He said no one was injured and fire crews put tarps over the roof to keep the rain out.
ANDOVER
In Andover while some catch basins have been blocked by debris, no flooding has been reported as of 10 a.m. said Christopher Cronin, Andover's director of the Department of Public Works.
School has also been closed Cronin said.
As of around 10:15 a.m. Hidden Road, Red Spring Road and Lovejoy Road were all closed, with all three closures involving damaged wires said Lt. Frank Fitzpatrick of the Andover police department. Greenwood Road is also currently closed.
Southern New Hampshire
Derry, Londonderry, Atkinson and Plaistow
All throughout Friday morning in Southern New Hampshire, communities' area crews were out handling fallen trees topping wires, trees falling on homes and windy conditions causing traffic snarls and accidents.
In Londonderry, the fire department handled many reports of fallen trees over roads, and several trees toppling onto homes.
Derry also had its share of downed power lines and trees falling in neighborhoods and impacting traffic.
As school was in session, many parents were concerned about bus delays and other challenges getting their students to school with many going to social media to post their opinions
Thousands were also without power throughout the day Friday, with Eversource posting that upwards of 3,000 customers in Londonderry had no power by mid-morning along with another 1,000 or more remaining powerless in Derry by midday.
Water pressure issues at Londonderry Town Hall also sent staff home early Friday.
Atkinson Town Hall was closed early due to power outages.
Officials say the timing of the storm has complicated clean-up efforts around Southern New Hampshire.
Plaistow resident Pamela Grace McLaughlin said there was a downed tree in the middle of her street on Kingston Road that ripped out power lines.
Unitil removed the tree from the electrical wires, but the tree's trunk blocked her driveway's entrance.
Unitil workers came back to the site to remove some of the debris onto McLaughlin's lawn so her family could leave their house and make her driveway passable.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation told McLaughlin though it was not the transportation department's responsibility to remove the rest of the debris from their property — which now covers her yard.
Plaistow Police alerted McLaughlin its department will come to clear the tree's debris from her front lawn in the next week or so.
Reporters Christopher Roberson, Angelina Berube, Julie Huss, Teddy Tauscher and Will Broaddus contributed to this report.