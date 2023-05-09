BOSTON — Three Essex County men were recently indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in connection with a drug conspiracy involving the distribution of fentanyl, fentanyl analogs and cocaine.
Daniel Lopez-Gonzalez, 27, of Methuen; Erickson Castro Perez, 30, of Lawrence; and Gustavo Adolfo Reyes Gonzalez, 20, of Haverhill, were indicted on one count each of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Castro Perez was also indicted on three additional counts: one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute para-fluorofentanyl (similar to fentanyl); one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, and one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Reyes Gonzalez was arrested on May 4, 2023, and was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Worcester that day, according to the announcement.
Lopez-Gonzalez was arrested on state charges on Jan. 23, 2023, and remains in state custody. Castro Perez is in state custody on an unrelated matter.
Lopez-Gonzalez and Castro Perez will appear in federal court in Worcester at a later date.
Prosecutors allege that between June 2022 and January 2023, Lopez-Gonzalez, Castro Perez and Reyes Gonzalez conspired to distribute controlled substances. Lopez-Gonzalez is allegedly responsible for distributing 400 grams of more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of substances that are chemically analogous to fentanyl known as acetyl fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl.
It is further alleged that, on June 30, 2022, Castro Perez distributed para-fluorofentanyl in Haverhill; that on July 20, 2022, Castro Perez distributed fentanyl and cocaine in Haverhill, and that on Aug. 25, 2022, Castro Perez distributed fentanyl in Haverhill.
The charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, distribution of and possession with intent to distribute para-fluorofentanyl, distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, and distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.
The charge of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl, and 100 Grams or more of para-fluorofentanyl provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.
Rollins along with Brian Boyle, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division made the announcement.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel Feldman of Rollins’ Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.
