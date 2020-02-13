Slick travel paired with light snow on Thursday morning led some school districts to call for a snow day, while others opted for a delayed start.
In New Hampshire, Derry, Timberlane Regional, Sanborn Regional and Pelham have snow days. Salem has a 90-minute delay. Windham and Londonderry have a 2-hour delay.
A 2-hour delay was all many Massachusetts schools needed. That was the call in Andover, North Andover, Methuen, Haverhill and Lawrence.
According to the National Weather Service, precipitation is expected to end across Southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley at 1 p.m.