PLAISTOW — The room was quiet as two local moms recently voiced their concerns about the high school hockey program to the Timberlane Regional School District Board.
This year there will be no varsity hockey program at the school, due to lack of interest, according to Athletic Director Angelo Fantasia.
Kristi Pelletier and Sue Clarke sat side by side and read aloud a multi-page letter addressing comments from Fantasia at an Aug. 22 school board meeting.
"Mr. Fantasia said that the parents say their kids just want to play hockey," Pelletier read at the recent meeting. "What the kids want is to play for a varsity team where they will have three practices a week and at least two games. To do a JV team this year is not only a disservice to the upper class, (it) is also a disservice to the freshmen."
At that August meeting, Fantasia told the board that "obviously we have concerns with our hockey program right now. The numbers are low and we've met with parents and we've shared our concerns."
He said there would be as few as 12 or 13 students participating if there was to be a varsity program this season.
By the end of the meeting, board members had agreed to an alternative plan, disappointing some athletes and parents like Clarke and Pelletier. There is no requirement or a magic number of players for a team, Pelletier said.
"We have investigated the possibility of continuing a (New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association) hockey program," Superintendent Earl Metzler said in a statement.
"We have been unable to verify or confirm that we have enough players to field a varsity program that would be both safe and competitive," he continued. "Our athletic director has provided another option that will allow students interested in playing hockey in a Timberlane jersey and keep the program alive. The plan is to re-enter the NHIAA Varsity Hockey schedule when we are able to develop our younger players. Again, so we can compete both on a skill level and maintain safety."
Fantasia declined to comment for this story.
According to Fantasia's presentation to the board, last year more than $32,000 was spent on the varsity program. He said over the years it has consistently struggled to attract players.
As an alternative, he presented a sub-varsity — a league where anyone (including seniors) can join — weekly schedule. That would come in at a much lesser cost of $4,750, he said, and $12,000 of that money saved would go toward building the gymnastics program, since he didn't budget for it.
According to Fantasia, he wasn't comfortable securing the Icenter in Salem for the varsity league if it's unclear enough players will sign up. He said although there are 16 players on a list now, it doesn't mean they would all show.
Pelletier said there is a total of 17 players committed to playing varsity this year, and although there were only 13 players on the team last year, they never forfeited a game due to low numbers. She also pointed to the fact that although the safety of freshman players was pointed out, freshman have always played on the varsity team.
Board member Sheila Lowes asked Fantasia if he brought the idea of the sub-varsity league to parents and what their reaction was.
"I broached the subject at the last meeting that we had," Fantasia said, likely noting a June meeting with parents, players, and high school Principal Donald Woodworth. "I don't know if they'll accept it totally or not. I don't."
According to Clarke, the fact that the sub-varsity league — which includes a 12-game schedule Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays — did not include practice time was a concern. However, she said she did believe Fantasia heard this worry in the letter and is working to secure ice at the Icenter in Salem, in Methuen, and elsewhere for practice use.
In order to gauge the prospects of future high schoolers' athletic capabilities, Clarke said the boosters paid $300 for a hockey coach to test developmental skills of players in the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth grade, as well as all high schoolers. He determined the team was strong, she said.
At the end of the Aug. 22 meeting, the board supported Fantasia's idea to move forward with the sub-varsity league.