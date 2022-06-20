PLAISTOW — After announcing a $500 bonus for district employees in early June, and then immediately retracting its statement, the Timberlane Regional School Board reconvened Thursday evening to discuss the issue.
After explaining their reasoning and terms, board members fully certified the gesture so the employees, including teachers, can look forward to a bonus at the end of the year.
Chair Steven Finnegan reiterated his apology for announcing the bonus too soon and explained why the board could offer the extra money.
“Given the current surplus that we have in the district, due to the addition of the health trust refund, the board felt that it could allow for a small stipend for our staff,” he said.
Finnegan clarified that those who would receive the bonus are employees who have a letter of agreement and/or contract.
Board members said they understood that people had questions about the bonus and explained from where the money would come.
Timberlane received a $832,000 health insurance refund, which is more than expected. The refund goes to the district’s operating budget.
The money for the bonus also comes from the operating budget. The bonus given to the 700 staff members is a little less than half of the health insurance refund.
The board still expects to have a surplus at the end of the year to return to taxpayers.
Lisa Oliver, the district’s assistant business administrator, explained that a lot of the money is coming from attrition savings. She emphasized that the board has this money to fund the budget.
When asked about the potential impact on taxpayers, a board member explained that the money goes to the unreserved fund balance, which is considered when setting the tax rate for the following year. Therefore, spending this money by giving the employees a bonus reduces taxes.
The bonuses were then approved.
Before moving on to the next topic of the evening, Finnegan assured the audience the district’s legal team reviewed the decision, it had been communicated to the employee unions, “and there were no issues.”
